Vintage wedding transport firm takes on mid Norfolk school bus routes

A couple who turned their passion for vintage buses into a thriving business have now taken on a contract to supply school transport in mid Norfolk.

Kim and Alan Wells, from Briston, bought their first London double decker bus in December 2013 and launched Bus and Us coach hire.

Since then the couple have been touring the county with their fleet of three iconic red Routemasters, adding a unforgettable twist to the wedding days of some of Norfolk’s most stylish brides and grooms.

And now the couple have begun offering school bus routes in mid Norfolk, after acquiring extra buses following the closure of Richards Coaches last year.

Owner Mrs Wells, 49, said: “We’ve literally built it from a hobby into a business and we’re now employing some of the staff from Richards, so we’re able to keep jobs in the area.”

Bus and Us drop three coaches of children at school in Reepham, with one going via North Elmham and the surrounding villages, and also transport pupils to school at Stibbard Primary, under contract to Norfolk County Council (NCC).

Mrs Wells, a former office manager, said: “We used to subcontract two coaches from Richards to help with the schools since September 2017.

“When Richards decided to close, we were in a position to purchase and take on two further coaches.”

And she described the couple’s main business - wedding and party transport - as “brilliant”.

“There’s nothing like it,” she added.

“Every event is a happy event.

“We’ve done 90th birthdays and 60th wedding anniversaries - it’s always a celebration.

“You certainly make a grand entrance, especially when you’re driving through villages.

“Everyone stops and looks and gives you a wave.”

The company were awarded best wedding transport supplier at the 2018 Bride Wedding Awards.

But Mrs Wells’ husband Alan, 57, was in intensive care ahead of the ceremony after a car accident.

She said: “Come hell or high water he was going to that event.

“I got on stage and burst into tears. It really made it for us.”

• Bus and Us are running a free shuttle service from Norwich to Bride: The Wedding Show, at the Norfolk Showground on February 23-24, to mark the event’s 10th year of working with Archant Bride.

Tickets are available from: www.bridethe weddingshow.co.uk/wedding-show/norfolk.