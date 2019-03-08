Vintage 1960s Festival hailed a “huge” success
PUBLISHED: 16:45 30 March 2019 | UPDATED: 16:51 30 March 2019
Cromer Pier’s Vintage 1960s Festival has been hailed a “huge” success, with crowds in their thousands turning out to celebrate the decade that gave us The Beatles, hippies and beehive hairdos.
Vintage fans from as far afield as Leicester, Yorkshire and Cambridgeshire descended on the pier and town centre for Saturday’s event, which boasted a packed programme featuring vintage stalls on the promenade, sixties-style dancing by youngsters from local dance school Marlene’s, live music hosted by open mic group Rock the Lobster, and a classic vehicle display on the promenade featuring hundreds of scooters, motorcycles and cars.
Local businesses also got in on the act, decorating their shops with 1960s designs and donning costumes from the era, while volunteers at North Lodge Park clifftop gardens laid on sixties style music accompanied by tea and cakes.
Festival-goers also had a chance to bid for a Fender-style guitar signed by sixties legends Herman’s Hermits, Marmalade and The Seekers, see an authentic 18ft-long racing car used in the 1968 film Chitty Chitty Bang Bang, and a snap a selfie with an original 1960s Dr Who Dalek or Cyberman.
Attractions at the end-of-the-pier Pavilion Theatre included an ‘audience with’-style event featuring five of the DJs who rocked the airwaves on Radio Caroline when it was launched from a former Danish passenger ship in 1964 and a performance of a show based on the West End musical All or Nothing: The Mod Musical, with platinum-selling X-Factor runner-up Andy Abraham closing daytime events with a taste of his Nat King Cole songbook tour, which he will be bringing to the pier next month.
Cromer Pier box office team leader Naomi Bushell, who donned a Mary Quant-inspired outfit for the festival, said almost all ticketed events on the programme had sold out.
“It’s been a huge success,” she added. “We couldn’t have asked for better weather, there was a lovely atmosphere, we have had interest from all over the country and I think everybody has had loads of fun.”
Iain White, 66, who attended the event with his wife Sheila, 53, said the event brought back memories of hippies, pirate radio and the ‘summer of love’.
“I remember it quite clearly,” he added. “And in an age where there is so much negativitiy swirling around, it its really nice to be reminded of a decade where there was so much optimism.”