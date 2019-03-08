Search

Advanced search

Win a share of £10,000 worth of equipment for your school

Vintage 1960s Festival hailed a “huge” success

PUBLISHED: 16:45 30 March 2019 | UPDATED: 16:51 30 March 2019

Friends (from left) Carole Dewey, Roger and Elaine Brandon and Linda and David Trent strike a pose at Cromer Pier's Vintage 1960s Festival. Picture: KAREN BETHELL

Friends (from left) Carole Dewey, Roger and Elaine Brandon and Linda and David Trent strike a pose at Cromer Pier's Vintage 1960s Festival. Picture: KAREN BETHELL

Archant

Cromer Pier’s Vintage 1960s Festival has been hailed a “huge” success, with crowds in their thousands turning out to celebrate the decade that gave us The Beatles, hippies and beehive hairdos.

Hippie fashions on show at Cromer Pier's Vintage 1960s Festival Picture: KAREN BETHELLHippie fashions on show at Cromer Pier's Vintage 1960s Festival Picture: KAREN BETHELL

Vintage fans from as far afield as Leicester, Yorkshire and Cambridgeshire descended on the pier and town centre for Saturday’s event, which boasted a packed programme featuring vintage stalls on the promenade, sixties-style dancing by youngsters from local dance school Marlene’s, live music hosted by open mic group Rock the Lobster, and a classic vehicle display on the promenade featuring hundreds of scooters, motorcycles and cars.

Local businesses also got in on the act, decorating their shops with 1960s designs and donning costumes from the era, while volunteers at North Lodge Park clifftop gardens laid on sixties style music accompanied by tea and cakes.

A stylish couple take a stroll on the pier at Cromer's Vintage 1960s Festival Picture: KAREN BETHELLA stylish couple take a stroll on the pier at Cromer's Vintage 1960s Festival Picture: KAREN BETHELL

Festival-goers also had a chance to bid for a Fender-style guitar signed by sixties legends Herman’s Hermits, Marmalade and The Seekers, see an authentic 18ft-long racing car used in the 1968 film Chitty Chitty Bang Bang, and a snap a selfie with an original 1960s Dr Who Dalek or Cyberman.

Attractions at the end-of-the-pier Pavilion Theatre included an ‘audience with’-style event featuring five of the DJs who rocked the airwaves on Radio Caroline when it was launched from a former Danish passenger ship in 1964 and a performance of a show based on the West End musical All or Nothing: The Mod Musical, with platinum-selling X-Factor runner-up Andy Abraham closing daytime events with a taste of his Nat King Cole songbook tour, which he will be bringing to the pier next month.

Classic scooters on show at Cromer Pier Vintage 1960s Festival Picture: KAREN BETHELLClassic scooters on show at Cromer Pier Vintage 1960s Festival Picture: KAREN BETHELL

Cromer Pier box office team leader Naomi Bushell, who donned a Mary Quant-inspired outfit for the festival, said almost all ticketed events on the programme had sold out.

“It’s been a huge success,” she added. “We couldn’t have asked for better weather, there was a lovely atmosphere, we have had interest from all over the country and I think everybody has had loads of fun.”

Nickie Fisher, from Marsham, shows off her 1960s style. Picture: KAREN BETHELLNickie Fisher, from Marsham, shows off her 1960s style. Picture: KAREN BETHELL

Iain White, 66, who attended the event with his wife Sheila, 53, said the event brought back memories of hippies, pirate radio and the ‘summer of love’.

“I remember it quite clearly,” he added. “And in an age where there is so much negativitiy swirling around, it its really nice to be reminded of a decade where there was so much optimism.”

Retro clothing stalls on the prom at Cromer Pier Vintage 1960s Festival. Picture: KAREN BETHELLRetro clothing stalls on the prom at Cromer Pier Vintage 1960s Festival. Picture: KAREN BETHELL

A stallholder serving up hot roasted chestnuts, sixties-syle Picture: KAREN BETHELLA stallholder serving up hot roasted chestnuts, sixties-syle Picture: KAREN BETHELL

Classic scooters on show at Cromer Pier Vintage 1960s Festival Picture: KAREN BETHELLClassic scooters on show at Cromer Pier Vintage 1960s Festival Picture: KAREN BETHELL

Classic scooters on show at Cromer Pier Vintage 1960s Festival Picture: KAREN BETHELLClassic scooters on show at Cromer Pier Vintage 1960s Festival Picture: KAREN BETHELL

Cromer Pier box office team leader Naomi Bushell, who donned a Mary Quant-inspired outfit for the festival. Picture: KAREN BETHELLCromer Pier box office team leader Naomi Bushell, who donned a Mary Quant-inspired outfit for the festival. Picture: KAREN BETHELL

An original Chitty Chitty Bang Bang racing car used in the classic 1968 film was one of the main attractions at the festival. Picture: KAREN BETHELLAn original Chitty Chitty Bang Bang racing car used in the classic 1968 film was one of the main attractions at the festival. Picture: KAREN BETHELL

An original Chitty Chitty Bang Bang racing car used in the classic 1968 film was one of the main attractions at the festival. Picture: KAREN BETHELLAn original Chitty Chitty Bang Bang racing car used in the classic 1968 film was one of the main attractions at the festival. Picture: KAREN BETHELL

Classic scooters on show at Cromer Pier Vintage 1960s Festival Picture: KAREN BETHELLClassic scooters on show at Cromer Pier Vintage 1960s Festival Picture: KAREN BETHELL

Music on the pier from Rock the Lobster. Picture: KAREN BETHELLMusic on the pier from Rock the Lobster. Picture: KAREN BETHELL

Carmela Burns, from St Ives, Cambridgshire, shows off some sixties style. Picture: KAREN BETHELLCarmela Burns, from St Ives, Cambridgshire, shows off some sixties style. Picture: KAREN BETHELL

Cromer Vintage 1960s Festival Picture: KAREN BETHELLCromer Vintage 1960s Festival Picture: KAREN BETHELL

Festival organiser Deb Lewis (left) and friends stop for a chat on the pier. Picture: KAREN BETHELLFestival organiser Deb Lewis (left) and friends stop for a chat on the pier. Picture: KAREN BETHELL

Classic scooters on show at Cromer Pier Vintage 1960s Festival Picture: KAREN BETHELLClassic scooters on show at Cromer Pier Vintage 1960s Festival Picture: KAREN BETHELL

Classic scooters on show at Cromer Pier Vintage 1960s Festival Picture: KAREN BETHELLClassic scooters on show at Cromer Pier Vintage 1960s Festival Picture: KAREN BETHELL

Classic cars on show at Cromer Pier Vintage 1960s Festival Picture: KAREN BETHELLClassic cars on show at Cromer Pier Vintage 1960s Festival Picture: KAREN BETHELL

Overstrand couple Sheila and Iain White in their flower power outfits. Picture: KAREN BETHELLOverstrand couple Sheila and Iain White in their flower power outfits. Picture: KAREN BETHELL

North Lodge Park Friends group member Lyn Mansell serving up 1960s-style refreshments at the clifftop garden's tea rooms. Picture: KAREN BETHELLNorth Lodge Park Friends group member Lyn Mansell serving up 1960s-style refreshments at the clifftop garden's tea rooms. Picture: KAREN BETHELL

Most Read

‘If he got into the kennel he would kill me’ - Woman’s hand bitten off by dog

Sue Scarlett meets crew of East Anglian Air Ambulance crew. Photo: EAAA

Which Norfolk secondary schools have the most empty places for the new intake?

The Hewett Academy, run by the Inspiration Trust, was one of the Norfolk secondary schools to have more than 20pc of its places unfilled for the 2019/20 year seven intake. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

The Norfolk hotel that’s for sale for £350,000 less than six months ago

The Overstrand Court hotel, up for auction. Pic: Auction House

Solar panel scam warning issued by watchdogs after attempts to con Norfolk people

Watchdogs have warned people in Norfolk not to fall for a scam over solar panels. Picture: Matthew Usher.

Fly-tippers target RSPCA charity shop

Rubbish dumped in the RSPCA's bin included an item which identified a business Picture: Submitted

Most Read

Chaos and gridlock on the A47 as police sergeant ‘flabbergasted’ at rubber-necking motorists taking photos

A crash is causing delays on the A47 near the Postwick junction. Photo: Chris Harris

Referee maimed for life in brutal attack by goalkeeper

Aaron Wick leaving court after admitting a wounding charge Picture: Archant

Camper van couple ‘gassed by thieves’ on dream road trip

A sun set behind the couple's van Picture: Peter Gosling

Two arrested after £1m cannabis factory found in small village

Two men have been charged in connection with 800 cannabis plants found at industrial premises at Redgrave, near Diss. Picture: Suffolk Police

‘If he got into the kennel he would kill me’ - Woman’s hand bitten off by dog

Sue Scarlett meets crew of East Anglian Air Ambulance crew. Photo: EAAA

Latest from the Eastern Daily Press

‘This is not what we wanted’ - devastation after Fritton Lake swimming centre shut down

The Fritton Lake triathlon sprint event on Saturday.; photo by Adrian Judd

The Norfolk hotel that’s for sale for £350,000 less than six months ago

The Overstrand Court hotel, up for auction. Pic: Auction House

Vintage 1960s Festival hailed a “huge” success

Friends (from left) Carole Dewey, Roger and Elaine Brandon and Linda and David Trent strike a pose at Cromer Pier's Vintage 1960s Festival. Picture: KAREN BETHELL

STARTING XIs: Canaries unchanged at Boro, as promotion rivals Sheffield United lose

Grant Hanley and Teemu Pukki take in the Riverside ahead of kick-off, which is called the Captain James Cook Stadium for one day Picture: Paul Chesterton/Focus Image

Parkrun goes from strength-to-strength in Norfolk - here’s where you can take part

Runners take offf on a run in Thetford Photo: Geoffrey Herschell
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists