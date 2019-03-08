'Norfolk we love you' - Musician pens Norfolk Day anthem

Vincent Newman who performs under the stage name Vinnie Vagabond. Picture: Vincent Newman Archant

A musician has recorded a Norfolk Day song.

From parties to airshows, BBQs and more, there are lots of events planned for Norfolk Day 2019, and now the day dedicated to celebrating how wonderful our county is, also has a song.

Called This is Norfolk, the song which is described as an electro hip hop anthem has been created by Norwich based solo artist and music producer Vinnie Vagabond aka Vincent Newman.

Inspired by Norfolk and Norfolk Day, which this year will take place on Saturday July 27, the video for This is Norfolk features photographs of some of Norfolk's most famous sites and including the Norfolk Broads, Kett's heights in Norwich and Cromer beach.