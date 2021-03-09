Vauxhall Corsa transformed into £200 Christmas tree holder
As a child you may have dreamed of a toy car for Christmas, but what about a car which could hold a 25ft tree?
Rob Vincent owner of Vincent’s Garage in the village of Rushall, near Diss, is selling his “unique” Christmas tree holder, which looks very much like a painted Vauxhall Corsa with a hole in the roof.
Every Christmas, Mr Vincent said they like to spread a bit of festive cheer and last year they come up with the idea to turn a car which had failed its MOT into a Christmas prop.
The car - which was painted as a parcel - featured in the businesses Christmas video, as it held up a 25ft tree which was decorated in 700 lights.
But as the garage is planning for an even bigger and better Christmas for 2021, they are hoping to find a new owner to take on the car.
Mr Vincent said: “We always do something a bit quirky at Christmas. So, last year we thought we would get a huge Christmas tree, which was about 25 ft tall.
“I thought ‘how are we are going to stand this up?’. We are a garage, so I said let’s put it through the roof of a car.
“We decided we would paint a recent MOT failure up as a Christmas parcel, bright red with a gold ribbon and we put a hole in the roof.
“We used a forklift truck to lift the tree into the car.
“Everyone in the village loved it. Our video had more than 8,000 views online."
The Vauxhall Corsa is currently being advertised on Facebook marketplace and is on sale for £200.
Mr Vincent said he has offers but is hoping someone can give it a new purpose, or even carry it on a Christmas tree holder.
The 33-year-old added: “The car is still driveable so someone might be interested in it for stock car racing or even a Christmas tree holder for next year.
“I have had lots of people interested in buying it but most of them have been scrap dealers rather than people who want to reuse it. I don’t want it scrapped I want it to have another life.”