Villages to come together for Christmas Star Trail to ‘focus on positives’

West Norfolk villages joined together to support each other through the pandemic, with gardens taken over by scarecrows and pumpkins in October for Halloween. Picture: Kerry-Ann Archant

Villages in west Norfolk are holding a Christmas Star Trail event in the hopes of keeping people “focused on the positives” during lockdown.

West Lynn, Clenchwarton, Terrington St Clement, the Walpoles, Leverington and Tilney St Lawrence are among the villages that are taking part in the festive event, which will run from the beginning of December to Christmas.

It will see houses in the trail display a large Christmas star light in their windows for passersby to look at.

The event was created following the success of the Scarecrow Trails in October, which brought communities together to “lift spirits” during the pandemic.

Kerry-Ann, one of the organisers, said: “We formed our own little committee through FB messenger and decided to keep the villages focused on the positives throughout this time, so now each group has been changed to a big Christmas Star Trail group.

“Our focus is on free family fun. This year has been different to say the least and we have just tried to give people something to look forward to throughout the year.

“These trails allow families to spend time together decorating their house and then following the trail of roads in each group to see all the amazing displays people are putting on.

“Some people have been furloughed, some lost their jobs, others have had to isolate. All these things can affect people’s mental health and we just want to give the communities something positive to focus on without costing them money.

“Our only ask is for them to put a big Christmas star in their window to show that they are part of the trail.”

She added that more villages have joined the event and businesses have also signed up to sponsor its advertising.

The organiser thanked their sponsors - Barn Motor Services, Jacksons, Wisbech Engineering, The Kalming Purple Patch, Finchy’s, CDR Services, Norfolk Country Gifts, Supreme Windows and ADB Electrical Ltd.

To join in with the trail, search ‘The Big Christmas Star Trail’ group for your village on Facebook for more information.

Business that want to sponsor a banner can contact The Kalming Purple Patch on 07875312507.