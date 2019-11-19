Search

Villagers rally around traditional pub

PUBLISHED: 09:48 19 November 2019 | UPDATED: 10:47 19 November 2019

Villagers will rally around their local pub tonight after an application was submitted to build in the pub's carpark.

A parish council meeting will take place at the Woodton Village Hall, near Bungay at 7.30pm to discuss an application submitted to build two houses on carpark of The King's Head on Hempnall Road in Woodton.

However, villagers have objected the plans with claims the pub "needs the space currently available for car parking".

One letter of objection received from the public said: "The majority of the 'outbuilding' to the rear of the existing pub proposed to be demolished is the dining and function room, this is often full to capacity with more than one sitting for the wonderful Sunday carvery that the Kings Head offer and also often used for private functions."

