Campaigners take over village to raise funds to save pub
PUBLISHED: 18:24 05 September 2020 | UPDATED: 18:24 05 September 2020
Archant
Residents took over their village to raise funds as part of an ongoing campaign to save their last remaining pub.
Villagers in Stoke Ferry, near Downham Market, set up the Save the Blue Bell group to campaign against the pub’s loss, after it closed in March 2018 as a result of poor trading.
Campaigners are continuing with their efforts to reopen it as a community-owned pub and hub, after its owners submitted an appeal against the refusal to turn it into a residential property.
You may also want to watch:
Around 200 people attended the ‘Stoke Ferry Takeover’, which raised £1,200 for the cause.
Villagers showed their support by turning their homes and gardens into a pub for the day and people enjoyed live jazz music, a treasure hunt, a wine quiz and a raffle.
Stephen Ward, chair of the group, said: “Far more people took part than we expected. The village showed how much it supports the campaign.”
The group hopes to launch a share offer this autumn.
If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the Eastern Daily Press. Click the link in the orange box above for details.