Campaigners take over village to raise funds to save pub

PUBLISHED: 18:24 05 September 2020 | UPDATED: 18:24 05 September 2020

Steve and Debbi Leggett, who created their own Blue Bell at home. Picture: Stephen Ward

Steve and Debbi Leggett, who created their own Blue Bell at home. Picture: Stephen Ward

Archant

Residents took over their village to raise funds as part of an ongoing campaign to save their last remaining pub.

�1,200 raised at Stoke Ferry Takeover to help fund the campaign to reopen the Blue Bell as a community pub and hub. Picture: Stephen Ward�1,200 raised at Stoke Ferry Takeover to help fund the campaign to reopen the Blue Bell as a community pub and hub. Picture: Stephen Ward

Villagers in Stoke Ferry, near Downham Market, set up the Save the Blue Bell group to campaign against the pub’s loss, after it closed in March 2018 as a result of poor trading.

Campaigners are continuing with their efforts to reopen it as a community-owned pub and hub, after its owners submitted an appeal against the refusal to turn it into a residential property.

Around 200 people attended the ‘Stoke Ferry Takeover’, which raised £1,200 for the cause.

�1,200 raised at Stoke Ferry Takeover to help fund the campaign to reopen the Blue Bell as a community pub and hub. Picture: Stephen Ward�1,200 raised at Stoke Ferry Takeover to help fund the campaign to reopen the Blue Bell as a community pub and hub. Picture: Stephen Ward

Villagers showed their support by turning their homes and gardens into a pub for the day and people enjoyed live jazz music, a treasure hunt, a wine quiz and a raffle.

Stephen Ward, chair of the group, said: “Far more people took part than we expected. The village showed how much it supports the campaign.”

The group hopes to launch a share offer this autumn.

