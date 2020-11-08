Families in Norfolk village urged to light up their homes for Christmas

Tristan Cork with his daughter Nell Cork at Park Green in Hethersett, which will be decorated with Christmas lights this year for a community display. Picture: Neil Perry / Archant Archant

A prominent resident of a Norfolk village is urging local people to “get lit up” this Christmas.

Daughter and father Nell and Tristan Cork (front) with some of the community in Hethersett who decorated their homes to raise money in memory of Finnbar Cork last year. Picture: Neil Perry / Archant Daughter and father Nell and Tristan Cork (front) with some of the community in Hethersett who decorated their homes to raise money in memory of Finnbar Cork last year. Picture: Neil Perry / Archant

And residents of Hethersett are already stepping up to the rallying call from Adrienne Quinlan to bring colour to the village in this time of uncertainty.

Mrs Quinlan is chairman of Hethersett Parish Council but was speaking as a village resident in appealing for people to put up lights, posters and anything else that will brighten up the village.

“I am hoping that Hethersett will do what Hethersett does best and maybe residents can make a Christmas display a festive project,” said Mrs Quinlan, who will be “lighting up” her own property for the first time.

Last year, hundreds of local people were enchanted when the Great Melton Close and Park Green area of the village was lit up by a Christmas display with local residents banding together to raise money for the Finnbar’s Force charity which raises funds for research into childhood brain tumours and also supports families with children suffering from the disease.

The area will once again be lit up this year for the worthy cause with residents promising a bigger and better display.

Finnbar’s Force was set-up in 2017 by Tristan and Claire Cork in memory of their son Finnbar, who died in 2016 aged five from a brain tumour.

Mr Cork said: “I am super pleased that we will be able to extend the lights to make them even more spectacular this year.”

Tony and Margaret Dunton will also be mounting their annual display of lights and Christmas figures in the front garden of their home in Firs Road.

The couple have been putting together their so-called Christmas House for over a quarter of a century and this year said the display would be up earlier than usual and “well before the end of November.”

They had considered not having a display this year but felt that “people needed something to cheer them up”.

The Dunton’s began their displays in 1994 and this will be their 27th annual event.

During that time they have raised thousands of pounds for charity including the East Anglian Air Ambulance, the local doctors’ surgery and the East Anglian Children’s Hospice (EACH) and many other good causes.

Meanwhile the Hethersett pumpkin trail organised by Rowan House Health and Welfare Centre in Queen’s Road over the half-term school holiday raised £427.25 for the Finnbar’s Force Charity.