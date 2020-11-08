Search

Advanced search

Village remembers the war dead at scaled-back Remembrance Sunday service

PUBLISHED: 17:50 08 November 2020 | UPDATED: 17:51 08 November 2020

Jeremy Lightowler playing the Last Post at the Remembrance Sunday service at St Remigius Church, Hethersett, in November 2020. Picture: Peter Steward

Jeremy Lightowler playing the Last Post at the Remembrance Sunday service at St Remigius Church, Hethersett, in November 2020. Picture: Peter Steward

Peter Steward

A short act of remembrance went ahead around a village war memorial to remember former servicemen 75 years after VE Day.

Vice chairman of Hethersett parish council, Stephen Slack, laying a wreath at the Remembrance Sunday service at St Remigius Church, Hethersett, in November 2020. Picture: Peter StewardVice chairman of Hethersett parish council, Stephen Slack, laying a wreath at the Remembrance Sunday service at St Remigius Church, Hethersett, in November 2020. Picture: Peter Steward

The service was held at St Remigius Church, Hethersett, with five organisations laying wreaths including the Royal British Legion, Hethersett Parish Council, Hethersett Pensioners’ Association and Hethersett Methodist Church.

A two-minute silence was held and The Last Post was performed by Jeremy Lightowler.

MORE: Remembrance Day with a difference marked by the few across Norfolk

The service was led by the Rector of Hethersett, the Rev Derek McClean, and there was a very limited representation from the village’s uniformed organisations due to the coronavirus pandemic.

The annual parade of colours was cancelled and there was no service within the church.

The Remembrance Sunday service at St Remigius Church, Hethersett, in November 2020. Picture: Peter StewardThe Remembrance Sunday service at St Remigius Church, Hethersett, in November 2020. Picture: Peter Steward

Names of those featured on the village war memorial who lost their lives in the two World Wars and the Cyprus conflict of the 1950s were also read out by John Head.

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the Eastern Daily Press. Click the link in the orange box above for details.

Search and explore millions of articles from the Eastern Daily Press archive from 1870 till the present day on your computer, voice device or mobile phone.

Most Read

Drivers and ‘darn great camper’ park where they like at popular beach

People visiting Winterton are being reminded there is a year-round parking ban in Beach Road after motorists ignored it on Saturday (November 7). Picture: Winterton-On-Sea Facebook page

Teen climate change protester vows to stay up 100ft crane until forced down by ‘lack of food, water or warmth’

Numerous emergency service vehicles and officers are at the scene on Sunday morning - 24 hours after Alex Sidney climbed a Duke Street crane for an Extinction Rebellion protest Photo: Peter Walsh

‘I wouldn’t call this a lockdown’: Hundreds bemused by second Covid clampdown

Quiet Cromer during the first weekend of the second lockdown. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

New traffic calming measures being installed to slow down drivers in village

Stocks Hill in Bawburgh. Picture: Google

Man in 70s with no underlying health conditions dies with coronavirus at N&N

The Norfolk and Norwich University Hospital in Colney. Picture: James Bass

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Most Read

Norfolk fish and chip shops pick up national award

Four Norfolk fish and chip shops have been given Good Food Awards for 2021. Picture: Getty Images/iStockphoto/SADLERC1

Restaurant gets Covid fine for not making diners sit down

Norfolk Police's assistant chief constable for Norfolk Constabulary, Julie Wvendth. Photo: Norfolk Constabulary

Thai restaurant named among best in country for third year in a row

Belle and Kim Steggles at Bann Thai in Cromer, which has won the Good Food Award for best restaurant for the third year in a row. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Holidays are back on the agenda as TUI announces flight schedule

TUI has announced it will be flying to tenerife (pictured) from winter 2021. Pic: Archant library

Big names go as BBC confirms regional TV and radio reshuffle

The Forum in Norwich. Picture: ANTONY KELLY

Latest from the Eastern Daily Press

‘I wouldn’t call this a lockdown’: Hundreds bemused by second Covid clampdown

Quiet Cromer during the first weekend of the second lockdown. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Drivers and ‘darn great camper’ park where they like at popular beach

People visiting Winterton are being reminded there is a year-round parking ban in Beach Road after motorists ignored it on Saturday (November 7). Picture: Winterton-On-Sea Facebook page

Man in 70s with no underlying health conditions dies with coronavirus at N&N

The Norfolk and Norwich University Hospital in Colney. Picture: James Bass

FA Cup draw - all the details as King’s Lynn Town go into the hat

Sonny delight - King's Lynn Town celebrate a famous FA Cup win, courtesy of a goal from Sonny Carey Picture: Gerard Austin

Tributes to popular driving instructor, musician and sportsman

John Chandler, known as 'Notchy', died from a short illness aged 74. Picture: Martin Braybrook