Village remembers the war dead at scaled-back Remembrance Sunday service

Jeremy Lightowler playing the Last Post at the Remembrance Sunday service at St Remigius Church, Hethersett, in November 2020. Picture: Peter Steward Peter Steward

A short act of remembrance went ahead around a village war memorial to remember former servicemen 75 years after VE Day.

Vice chairman of Hethersett parish council, Stephen Slack, laying a wreath at the Remembrance Sunday service at St Remigius Church, Hethersett, in November 2020. Picture: Peter Steward Vice chairman of Hethersett parish council, Stephen Slack, laying a wreath at the Remembrance Sunday service at St Remigius Church, Hethersett, in November 2020. Picture: Peter Steward

The service was held at St Remigius Church, Hethersett, with five organisations laying wreaths including the Royal British Legion, Hethersett Parish Council, Hethersett Pensioners’ Association and Hethersett Methodist Church.

A two-minute silence was held and The Last Post was performed by Jeremy Lightowler.

The service was led by the Rector of Hethersett, the Rev Derek McClean, and there was a very limited representation from the village’s uniformed organisations due to the coronavirus pandemic.

The annual parade of colours was cancelled and there was no service within the church.

The Remembrance Sunday service at St Remigius Church, Hethersett, in November 2020. Picture: Peter Steward The Remembrance Sunday service at St Remigius Church, Hethersett, in November 2020. Picture: Peter Steward

Names of those featured on the village war memorial who lost their lives in the two World Wars and the Cyprus conflict of the 1950s were also read out by John Head.