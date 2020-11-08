Village remembers the war dead at scaled-back Remembrance Sunday service
PUBLISHED: 17:50 08 November 2020 | UPDATED: 17:51 08 November 2020
Peter Steward
A short act of remembrance went ahead around a village war memorial to remember former servicemen 75 years after VE Day.
The service was held at St Remigius Church, Hethersett, with five organisations laying wreaths including the Royal British Legion, Hethersett Parish Council, Hethersett Pensioners’ Association and Hethersett Methodist Church.
A two-minute silence was held and The Last Post was performed by Jeremy Lightowler.
The service was led by the Rector of Hethersett, the Rev Derek McClean, and there was a very limited representation from the village’s uniformed organisations due to the coronavirus pandemic.
The annual parade of colours was cancelled and there was no service within the church.
Names of those featured on the village war memorial who lost their lives in the two World Wars and the Cyprus conflict of the 1950s were also read out by John Head.
