Search

Advanced search

Star bakers shine bright at school’s inaugural bake-off challenge

PUBLISHED: 11:57 17 December 2018 | UPDATED: 12:51 17 December 2018

Giant gingerbread replica of Cawston Parish Church annouced as the winner of the showstopper entry for the Great Cawston Bake-Off. Picture: SUPPLIED BY CAWSTON PARISH CHURCH

Giant gingerbread replica of Cawston Parish Church annouced as the winner of the showstopper entry for the Great Cawston Bake-Off. Picture: SUPPLIED BY CAWSTON PARISH CHURCH

Archant

A gigantic replica of a village church made almost entirely of gingerbread was the icing on the cake at a culinary cooking challenge.

Giant gingerbread replica of Cawston Parish Church annouced as the winner of the showstopper entry for the Great Cawston Bake-Off. Picture: SUPPLIED BY CAWSTON PARISH CHURCHGiant gingerbread replica of Cawston Parish Church annouced as the winner of the showstopper entry for the Great Cawston Bake-Off. Picture: SUPPLIED BY CAWSTON PARISH CHURCH

Pupils and parents from Cawston Primary Academy, between Reepham and Aylsham, rose to the occasion as the school hosted its inaugural Great Cawston Bake-Off.

There were a total of 20 entries across five different categories and the cakes were sold off at the end of the day to raise a total of £190 for the school.

The winner of the showstopper challenge was a gingerbread replica of the historic Cawston Parish Church. Covered in snow-icing, it was created by two families who joined forces to make it.

Josie Baker, chair of the Friends, said: “It was wonderful to see the whole school community support this event either by making an entry or by joining us to have a cuppa and slice of cake after.”

Giant gingerbread replica of Cawston Parish Church annouced as the winner of the showstopper entry for the Great Cawston Bake-Off. It was consumed by church members during the village's walking nativity. Picture: SUPPLIED BY CAWSTON PARISH CHURCHGiant gingerbread replica of Cawston Parish Church annouced as the winner of the showstopper entry for the Great Cawston Bake-Off. It was consumed by church members during the village's walking nativity. Picture: SUPPLIED BY CAWSTON PARISH CHURCH

The contest was judged by Emma Mould from the school’s catering provider, Chartwell’s.

The gingerbread building was enjoyed by church members during the walking nativity through the village on Sunday December 16.

Most Read

Former landlord’s horror at massive bill after leaving pub for health reasons

The Woodman on North Walsham road, Norwich. landlord Darren Reilly. Photo by Simon Finlay

‘You’re a really kind man’ - mystery stranger thanked by Norwich nurses after paying for group’s Christmas meal

The Vine pub in Norwich, where the kind stranger paid for the nurses' Christmas meal. Pic: Sonya Duncan.

Driver attacked following crash at busy roundabout

The incident happened on Sunday (December 16) at the roundabout on the A47-A1101 Elm High Road in Wisbech. Picture: Google Streetview

Woman, 95, died after condemned boilers in Norfolk care home failed

Pine Heath Nursing Home at High Kelling, which has now closed. Pic: Sam Robbins.

Updated Emergency services attend town centre after collision involving car and man

Police and ambulance were called to Dereham following an incident of a pedestrian being hit by car. Picture: Dan Bennett

Newsletter Sign Up

Sign up to the following newsletters:

Sign up to receive our regular email newsletter

Our Privacy Policy

Latest from the EDP

Video Seven cheap and free things to do over Christmas in Norfolk - from a disco and chips night to panto

Father Christmas is coming to Creake Abbey Christmas Farmers' Market Credit: Jake Sugden

Driver attacked following crash at busy roundabout

The incident happened on Sunday (December 16) at the roundabout on the A47-A1101 Elm High Road in Wisbech. Picture: Google Streetview

Former landlord’s horror at massive bill after leaving pub for health reasons

The Woodman on North Walsham road, Norwich. landlord Darren Reilly. Photo by Simon Finlay

Live The Norwich City Debate – Join Michael from 1pm

Bristol City manager Lee Johnson and Norwich City head coach Daniel Farke share a few words before the fun and games began at Ashton Gate. Picture: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images

Man admits murder of former partner who died of multiple stab wounds

Gediminas Jasinskas has pleaded guilty to the murder of Cristina Magda-Calancea. Picture: Norfolk Police
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists
Partly Cloudy

Partly Cloudy

max temp: 8°C

min temp: 5°C

Five-day forecast

Listen to the latest weather forecast