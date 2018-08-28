Star bakers shine bright at school’s inaugural bake-off challenge

Giant gingerbread replica of Cawston Parish Church annouced as the winner of the showstopper entry for the Great Cawston Bake-Off. Picture: SUPPLIED BY CAWSTON PARISH CHURCH Archant

A gigantic replica of a village church made almost entirely of gingerbread was the icing on the cake at a culinary cooking challenge.

Pupils and parents from Cawston Primary Academy, between Reepham and Aylsham, rose to the occasion as the school hosted its inaugural Great Cawston Bake-Off.

There were a total of 20 entries across five different categories and the cakes were sold off at the end of the day to raise a total of £190 for the school.

The winner of the showstopper challenge was a gingerbread replica of the historic Cawston Parish Church. Covered in snow-icing, it was created by two families who joined forces to make it.

Josie Baker, chair of the Friends, said: “It was wonderful to see the whole school community support this event either by making an entry or by joining us to have a cuppa and slice of cake after.”

The contest was judged by Emma Mould from the school’s catering provider, Chartwell’s.

The gingerbread building was enjoyed by church members during the walking nativity through the village on Sunday December 16.