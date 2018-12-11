Village church decked out with stockings for festive event

At Beeston Regis's Church's Christmas stocking festival. Picture: DEREK NIGHTINGALE Archant

Christmas stockings of all shapes and sizes have filled a north Norfolk church for a festival with a difference.

At Beeston Regis's Church's Christmas stocking festival. Picture: DEREK NIGHTINGALE At Beeston Regis's Church's Christmas stocking festival. Picture: DEREK NIGHTINGALE

All Saints Church at Beeston Regis held the festival over the December 8-9 weekend to celebrate the festive season and show just how much hard work and creativity goes into Christmas stockings.

Derek Nightingale, secretary of the church’s parochial church council, organised the festival along with his wife Elsa.

Mr Nightingale said: “We wanted to try and do something a little bit different to celebrate Christmas.

“Several churches have displays of Christmas trees, Christmas wreaths and Nativity scenes but as far as we know nobody has celebrated Christmas stockings. We are grateful to everybody who provided stockings and items for sale, especially the ladies of Stitch2Gether and the Norfolk Knitters.”

Rector, Revd David Head, said: “There was so much work and inventiveness in evidence – it was really enjoyable. Once again an event has put the church on the map for new people, and brought people into the church.”

More than £1,000 was raised, which will go towards the installation of a much-needed toilet at the church.