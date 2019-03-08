Norfolk's Sri Lankan community holds vigil outside City Hall

The Sri Lankan community in Norwich and other community members held a peaceful gathering in remembrance of the victims of the Sri Lankan bombings. PICTURE: Jamie Honeywood Jamie Honeywood Archant Norwich Norfolk

Norwich's Sri Lankan community has come together to hold a peaceful vigil in memory of those killed in a series of terrorist bombings.

At least 253 people were killed and about 500 injured in a wave of bombings targeting churches and hotels in Sri Lanka on April 21.

On Sunday, members of Norwich's Sri Lankan community stood outside City Hall holding messages of peace in their memory.

Ranga Gunasekara, 34, said one of his friends was killed in the bombing at the Shangri-La hotel in Colombo.

He said: "We were all really shocked because we are a peaceful country and have stepped away from the [civil] war 10 years ago.

"Being away from the country, it was heartbreaking to see.

"We want to convey a message today that we are with the Sri Lankan people and always will be."

More than 20 people, including children, took part in the vigil.