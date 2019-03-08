WATCH: Video captures thrills and spills at Searles Soap Box Derby at Hunstanton

There were thrills and spills as competitors took to the mean streets of Hunstanton for the Searles Soap Box Derby.

More people than ever before enjoyed the event. Some 44 teams raced down the new, faster, course that started at the town hall and finished near the bandstand overlooking the sea.

Photographer Matthew Usher's drone and video camera had their eyes on all the action.

Teams travelled from all over the country to take part, including racers from Newark, Wellingborough and Milton Keynes.

This year, for the first time, there was a speed trap on the course, which recorded some karts travelling at more than 30mph. The fastest vehicle on the day was driven by Ed Napolitano in the Hunstanton District Round Table kart, who completed the course in 31 seconds on his first run and 28 seconds on the second.

The slowest kart of the day completed the course in one minute and 40 seconds. Admittedly this longer time was due to King's Lynn Police Cadets rolling their vehicle over on the first run. On the second try they achieved the fastest time in their under 16 category.

The Dad's Army van lost its steering on the first run but was repaired in time for the second run to record a fast speed and Apollo 11 earned second place in the race, only two seconds behind it. The moon landing kart, that commemorated 50 years since Apollo 11 landed on the moon, also won in the veterans category and the concours d'elegance trophy picked by a judging panel that included Elizabeth Nockolds from the borough council.

Other karts winning the concours d'elegance were Dad's Army (adults category), Tigers (under 13's) and King's Lynn Police Cadets (under 16's).

Some karts went for elegance over speed, including a Mr Whippy van and Scooby Doo's Mystery Machine.

Mrs Nockolds, deputy leader of the council and cabinet member for culture, heritage and health, said: "It was an amazing day for everyone. Since the borough council reintroduced the soap box derby to Hunstanton in 2017 it's gone from strength the strength.

"This year there were more racers and more spectators than ever before. The new course was faster and more fun and I've enjoyed watching the creatively made karts racing down the streets of the town. It truly is the biggest soap box derby in Norfolk."