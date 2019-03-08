Search

Advanced search

WATCH: Video captures thrills and spills at Searles Soap Box Derby at Hunstanton

PUBLISHED: 16:07 26 September 2019 | UPDATED: 16:18 26 September 2019

Entry in the Searles Soap Box Derby at Hunstanton takes air during its run. Picture: Chris Bishop

Entry in the Searles Soap Box Derby at Hunstanton takes air during its run. Picture: Chris Bishop

Archant

There were thrills and spills as competitors took to the mean streets of Hunstanton for the Searles Soap Box Derby.

Competitor negotiates one of the obstacles during the Searles Soap Box Derby at Hunstanton. Picture: Chris BishopCompetitor negotiates one of the obstacles during the Searles Soap Box Derby at Hunstanton. Picture: Chris Bishop

More people than ever before enjoyed the event. Some 44 teams raced down the new, faster, course that started at the town hall and finished near the bandstand overlooking the sea.

Photographer Matthew Usher's drone and video camera had their eyes on all the action.

Teams travelled from all over the country to take part, including racers from Newark, Wellingborough and Milton Keynes.

This year, for the first time, there was a speed trap on the course, which recorded some karts travelling at more than 30mph. The fastest vehicle on the day was driven by Ed Napolitano in the Hunstanton District Round Table kart, who completed the course in 31 seconds on his first run and 28 seconds on the second.

On the competitors in the Searles Soap Box Derby at Hunstanton. Picture: Chris BishopOn the competitors in the Searles Soap Box Derby at Hunstanton. Picture: Chris Bishop

The slowest kart of the day completed the course in one minute and 40 seconds. Admittedly this longer time was due to King's Lynn Police Cadets rolling their vehicle over on the first run. On the second try they achieved the fastest time in their under 16 category.

The Dad's Army van lost its steering on the first run but was repaired in time for the second run to record a fast speed and Apollo 11 earned second place in the race, only two seconds behind it. The moon landing kart, that commemorated 50 years since Apollo 11 landed on the moon, also won in the veterans category and the concours d'elegance trophy picked by a judging panel that included Elizabeth Nockolds from the borough council.

Other karts winning the concours d'elegance were Dad's Army (adults category), Tigers (under 13's) and King's Lynn Police Cadets (under 16's).

Some karts went for elegance over speed, including a Mr Whippy van and Scooby Doo's Mystery Machine.

Mrs Nockolds, deputy leader of the council and cabinet member for culture, heritage and health, said: "It was an amazing day for everyone. Since the borough council reintroduced the soap box derby to Hunstanton in 2017 it's gone from strength the strength.

"This year there were more racers and more spectators than ever before. The new course was faster and more fun and I've enjoyed watching the creatively made karts racing down the streets of the town. It truly is the biggest soap box derby in Norfolk."

Topic Tags:

Most Read

Owners of prominent ‘eyesore’ in town could be forced to sell up

The derelict former Shannocks hotel on the seafront in Sheringham is a prominent eyesore in the North Norfolk town. Picture: MARK BULLIMORE

“I was told to look sexy” - the top Norfolk model who found global fame at 13 and left it all behind at 21

Norfolk model Sarah Leo, formerly Sarah Thomas. Pictures: Bill Smith (main) and Sarah Leo (inset)

Holiday park fined £100,000 after man almost drowned in pool

Olly Kimber, who almost drowned in a pool at Woodland Holiday Park, Trimingham Picture: Olly Kimber

Chef and hotel owner criticises TripAdvisor after ‘blatant lie’ posted in review

Galton Blackiston. Picture: Courtesy of Morston Hall

Norfolk could lose Sainsbury’s and Argos stores with 125 set to close

A new Argos store opened inside Sainsbury's in Thetford, which will be a model for the stores moving forward. Picture: SAINSBURY'S

Most Read

Norfolk could lose Sainsbury’s and Argos stores with 125 set to close

A new Argos store opened inside Sainsbury's in Thetford, which will be a model for the stores moving forward. Picture: SAINSBURY'S

‘I was set to be here for another ten years’: Town store announces sudden closure

David Sheldrake, who runs Antimacassar antiques, says he is having to close his Halesworth store. Picture: Thomas Chapman

£300m contract signed to dual A47

The A47 between North Tuddenham and Easton Picture: Highways England.

Chef and hotel owner criticises TripAdvisor after ‘blatant lie’ posted in review

Galton Blackiston. Picture: Courtesy of Morston Hall

Two hundred jobs to be transferred as Norwich City Council serves notice on Norse to end £6.75m contract

Eaton Park, one of the parks covered by the Norse Environmental Services contract. Pic: Brett Nunn.

Latest from the Eastern Daily Press

Takeaway man named and shamed by HMRC over £360,000 unpaid tax bill

A Norfolk businessman has been named and shamed by HMRC for tax defaulting. Picture: PA Images

Drug-driver seen ‘swerving’ in the road

Great Yarmouth Police arrested a driver on suspicion of drug-driving after they were seen 'swerving' in the road. Picture: Great Yarmouth Police

Tributes to ‘amazing’ Norfolk newspaper photographer Richard Jeeves who led a ‘full, enchanting life’

Tributes have been paid to the former newspaper photographer Richard Jeeves. Pictured, Mr Jeeves with his collection of cameras. Photo: Courtesy of Jan Jeeves

Tax bosses hit health trust with £6.1m bill for incorrect VAT claims

Josie Spencer chief executive of NCHC. Photo: NCHC

Restaurateur spends £8,000 on improvements after critical food hygiene inspection

The Barn Restaurant at Terrington St John who have been told to improve after a food hygiene inspection. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists