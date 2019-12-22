Search

Advanced search

WATCH: The moment filmmaker ends 12-week hunt to find otter in Norwich

PUBLISHED: 07:00 23 December 2019

Liam Smith has spent months trying to film the otter in the River Wensum. Picture: Liam Smith

Liam Smith has spent months trying to film the otter in the River Wensum. Picture: Liam Smith

Archant

The search is finally over for a Norwich wildlife youtuber who has spent three months trying to film an otter in a city river.

Liam Smith said he had come close to giving up ever filming the animal after a number of unsuccessful attempts.

The 27-year-old runs the A Shot of Wildlife Youtube channel and said he was 'caught off guard' when he found it on December 14.

Over the course of eight to 12 week period he walked the same route some 30 times.

Mr Smith said: After searching for otters on the Wensum for months it felt amazing to finally see one, in daylight and to get such good views. It caught me off guard as I was so used to going looking and not seeing a thing."

Liam Smith filming himself at the river's side after spending months trying to film the otter in the River Wensum. Picture: Liam SmithLiam Smith filming himself at the river's side after spending months trying to film the otter in the River Wensum. Picture: Liam Smith

Passersby had told him they had seen the otter along the river, stretching from Riverside and Cow Tower to New Mills Yard, Train Woods and Andersons Meadow.

He filmed the footage of the male otter on a handheld camera enjoying a solo trip down the river, diving in and out of the water and eating.

You may also want to watch:

Male otters can be found on their own unless when females have young and growing cubs, resulting in the animals being see in small groups.

Mr Smith, who works for Norfolk Biodiversity Information Service, has been creating wildlife videos since 2015, said: "Our wildlife is fantastic and I hope the channel can go some way towards connecting people with the nature that is around them."

The wildlife fan grew up in Great Yarmouth and went on to study zoology in Cambridge.

He hopes to travel further afield to the Scottish highlands or west coast, but says there is plenty to film in Norfolk and East Anglia due to its 'sheer diversity'.

Mr Smith said: "Its outstanding how many different habitats and species you can get to within an hour of the city.

"When filming wildlife almost everything is a surprise.

"You could spend seven to eight hours without seeing a thing and then suddenly a bird of prey swoops in and sends everything flying, chaos for five minutes and then back to silence.

"You can visit certain places to be in with a good chance of seeing specific things, but there are no guarantees with wildlife."

Most Read

An ice rink has opened in Norwich for Christmas

A pop up ice rink is installed at The Georgian Townhouse for Christmas fun Byline: Sonya Duncan Copyright: Archant 2019

WEIRD NORFOLK hunt the Beast of the A1075 near Thetford after a raft of recent ‘Bigfoot’ sightings

Thetford Forest on the A1075, where Bigfoot has been sighted. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Landlords canoe to safety after flooding causes ‘huge lake’ in pub garden

After becoming stranded, the pub’s manager had to send her husband out on a canoe to get flood supplies for the family who live at the pub and have become stuck. Photos: Jodie Barett

Man has ankle broken in homophobic attack in Norwich

A man brutally attacked by homophobes during a night out on Prince of Wales Road has been left suffering from a badly broken ankle. Photos: Alex Paton

Several flood alerts in place across Norfolk and Waveney

A1101 Wash Road remains flooded.. Wash Road, Welney Friday 20 December 2019. Picture by Terry Harris.

Comments have been disabled on this article.

Most Read

An ice rink has opened in Norwich for Christmas

A pop up ice rink is installed at The Georgian Townhouse for Christmas fun Byline: Sonya Duncan Copyright: Archant 2019

WEIRD NORFOLK hunt the Beast of the A1075 near Thetford after a raft of recent ‘Bigfoot’ sightings

Thetford Forest on the A1075, where Bigfoot has been sighted. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Landlords canoe to safety after flooding causes ‘huge lake’ in pub garden

After becoming stranded, the pub’s manager had to send her husband out on a canoe to get flood supplies for the family who live at the pub and have become stuck. Photos: Jodie Barett

Man has ankle broken in homophobic attack in Norwich

A man brutally attacked by homophobes during a night out on Prince of Wales Road has been left suffering from a badly broken ankle. Photos: Alex Paton

Several flood alerts in place across Norfolk and Waveney

A1101 Wash Road remains flooded.. Wash Road, Welney Friday 20 December 2019. Picture by Terry Harris.

Latest from the Eastern Daily Press

Six things to bring Norwich City fans some Christmas cheer

Todd Cantwell scored his fifth Premier League goal of the season during City's loss to Wolves Pictures: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images

Landlords canoe to safety after flooding causes ‘huge lake’ in pub garden

After becoming stranded, the pub’s manager had to send her husband out on a canoe to get flood supplies for the family who live at the pub and have become stuck. Photos: Jodie Barett

Norfolk sergeant urges drink drivers to listen to plea of eight-year-old girl

Sgt Chris Harris, of the Norfolk and Suffolk Roads and Armed Policing Team. Picture: SGT CHRIS HARRIS/JAMES BASS

Trio praised for helping to stop woman jumping from bridge in Norwich

Novi Sad Bridge, Norwich. PIC: Peter Walsh

WATCH: The moment filmmaker ends 12-week hunt to find otter in Norwich

Liam Smith has spent months trying to film the otter in the River Wensum. Picture: Liam Smith
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists