News Norwich City F.C. Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
Eastern Daily Press > News

Video

WATCH: Footage of fire tearing through bungalow

Author Picture Icon

Daniel Moxon

Published: 2:52 PM April 25, 2021    Updated: 2:56 PM April 25, 2021
The fire which tore through a bungalow in Cathedral Drive in North Elmham, Norfolk, on Saturday evening.

The fire which tore through a bungalow in Cathedral Drive in North Elmham, Norfolk, on Saturday evening. - Credit: George Keeble

Dramatic footage has emerged of the fire which destroyed a bungalow in a Norfolk village on Saturday.

Fire crews were called to Cathedral Drive in North Elmham at around 7.15pm after the two people inside escaped and called 999.

Photos taken the morning after showed the extent of the damage caused, as the roof of the home had been completely destroyed.

And now fresh footage has emerged of the height of the blaze, taken by a neighbour.

In the video, the flames can be seen through a hole in the roof while smoke pours out of the parts of the building still intact.

Fire crews remained on scene overnight to monitor the scene, while it is understood that the man taken to hospital for smoke inhalation has since been discharged.

Norfolk

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

Luke and Klara Hawes Norfolk

Couple turn grain store into 'James Bond' home

Caroline Culot

Author Picture Icon
An old Norfolk signpost showing Norfolk villages spotted in Buckinghamshire.

Norfolk to feature in Steven Spielberg's Second World War TV series

Emily Thomson

Author Picture Icon
The Helipad at Addenbrooke's was destroyed by a USAF Osprey aircraft

Video

Air ambulances can't land after hospital helipad wrecked by US aircraft

Michael Steward

Author Picture Icon
A red kite has been shot dead and hung from a tree in Cockley Cley

Endangered red kite shot dead and hung from tree

Abigail Nicholson

Author Picture Icon