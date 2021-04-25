WATCH: Footage of fire tearing through bungalow

Video

Published: 2:52 PM April 25, 2021 Updated: 2:56 PM April 25, 2021

The fire which tore through a bungalow in Cathedral Drive in North Elmham, Norfolk, on Saturday evening. - Credit: George Keeble

Dramatic footage has emerged of the fire which destroyed a bungalow in a Norfolk village on Saturday.

Fire crews were called to Cathedral Drive in North Elmham at around 7.15pm after the two people inside escaped and called 999.

Photos taken the morning after showed the extent of the damage caused, as the roof of the home had been completely destroyed.

And now fresh footage has emerged of the height of the blaze, taken by a neighbour.

In the video, the flames can be seen through a hole in the roof while smoke pours out of the parts of the building still intact.

Fire crews remained on scene overnight to monitor the scene, while it is understood that the man taken to hospital for smoke inhalation has since been discharged.