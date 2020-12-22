Watch: Christmas carol concert gets families into the festive spirit

Video

Published: 9:20 AM December 22, 2020 Updated: 10:38 AM December 22, 2020

The Carols in the Cloisters event at Norwich Cathedral, which got people into the festive spirit. - Credit: Charlotte Bond

We know this Christmas will be unlike any other.

Many of our usual traditions, from a visit to a festive market or trip to the pub with colleagues, have been cancelled or altered this year, as the country remains in the grips of the coronavirus pandemic.

But families, friends and couples were able to have the joy of Christmas carolling at concerts in Norwich Cathedral's cloisters this month, as this video shows.

Sponsored by the EDP, the sold out events - on December 12 and 19 - raised money for Christian Aid, Norfolk and Waveney Mind and The Trussell Trust, which supports foodbanks.

People enjoying the Carols in the Cloisters concert at Norwich Cathedral. - Credit: Charlotte Bond

Socially distanced crowds sang festive carols, with the concerts led by master of music Ashley Grote, who directed the Cathedral's choristers.

Norwich Cathedral said while fewer people are able to attend its usual festive services, many are being made available to watch at home.

Carols in the Cloister, socially distanced in December 2020. - Credit: Norwich Cathedral/Bill Smith

They include:

Choral Christmas Digital Advent Calendar On YouTube, Twitter, Facebook and Instagram. Every morning the Cathedral Choir is adding a new festive recording to the Norwich Cathedral Christmas Playlist.

Christmas in The Close Digital Advent Calendar. On Twitter, Facebook and Instagram every evening the latest window in The Close to be lit up for Christmas is being revealed in the Christmas in The Close Facebook gallery.

The Norfolk Nativity Service. To be published on Norwich Cathedral Services YouTube Channel on Christmas Eve morning. Look out for some familiar landmarks in this virtual Nativity Service in which members of the Cathedral's Sunday School retell the Christmas Story from places across Norfolk.

Midnight Mass. To be live-streamed on Norwich Cathedral Services YouTube Channel on Christmas Eve from 11.15pm. Celebrate the birth of Jesus in this traditional service that welcomes in Christmas Day.

New Year’s Day Organ Concert. To be live-streamed on the Norwich Cathedral YouTube Channel on Friday, January 1 at 11am. Norwich Cathedral’s Master of Music, Ashley Grote, will perform a selection of popular and festive organ music to kick off the New Year.

Norwich Cathedral Christmas Procession 2020. Evening service with the Bishop presiding and the girls' choir. - Credit: Norwich Cathedral/Bill Smith

​​​​​​​

The Cathedral is open to general visitors every day throughout the festive period, although opening hours vary depending on each day’s service schedule.

For more information, visit cathedral.org.uk







