News Norwich City F.C. Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
Eastern Daily Press > News

Video

Watch: Christmas carol concert gets families into the festive spirit

Author Picture Icon

Lauren Cope

Published: 9:20 AM December 22, 2020    Updated: 10:38 AM December 22, 2020
The Carols in the Cloisters event at Norwich Cathedral, which got people into the festive spirit.

The Carols in the Cloisters event at Norwich Cathedral, which got people into the festive spirit. - Credit: Charlotte Bond

We know this Christmas will be unlike any other.

Many of our usual traditions, from a visit to a festive market or trip to the pub with colleagues, have been cancelled or altered this year, as the country remains in the grips of the coronavirus pandemic.

But families, friends and couples were able to have the joy of Christmas carolling at concerts in Norwich Cathedral's cloisters this month, as this video shows.

Sponsored by the EDP, the sold out events - on December 12 and 19 - raised money for Christian Aid, Norfolk and Waveney Mind and The Trussell Trust, which supports foodbanks.

People enjoying the Carols in the Cloisters concert at Norwich Cathedral.

People enjoying the Carols in the Cloisters concert at Norwich Cathedral. - Credit: Charlotte Bond

Socially distanced crowds sang festive carols, with the concerts led by master of music Ashley Grote, who directed the Cathedral's choristers.

Norwich Cathedral said while fewer people are able to attend its usual festive services, many are being made available to watch at home.

Carols in the Cloister, socially distanced in December 2020. Photograph: Norwich Cathedral/Bill Smit

Carols in the Cloister, socially distanced in December 2020. - Credit: Norwich Cathedral/Bill Smith

They include:

Most Read

  1. 1 Rising coronavirus rates mean Norfolk 'highly likely' to go into Tier 3 or 4
  2. 2 320m of hedge stolen from farmer's field
  3. 3 Droves of pubs and restaurants shutting down until tier two is over
  1. 4 William and Kate 'inadvertently' breach rule of six at Sandringham event
  2. 5 Warning against Christmas visits to north Norfolk as virus cases surge
  3. 6 Hospital's plea as number of Covid patients nears double first peak figure
  4. 7 Norfolk cafe boss sentenced for sexual assaults on women
  5. 8 First glimpse of new Alan Partridge series revealed
  6. 9 Coastal hotel shuts following Tier 4 annoucement
  • Choral Christmas Digital Advent Calendar On YouTube, Twitter, Facebook and Instagram. Every morning the Cathedral Choir is adding a new festive recording to the Norwich Cathedral Christmas Playlist.
  • Christmas in The Close Digital Advent Calendar. On Twitter, Facebook and Instagram every evening the latest window in The Close to be lit up for Christmas is being revealed in the Christmas in The Close Facebook gallery.
  • The Norfolk Nativity Service. To be published on Norwich Cathedral Services YouTube Channel on Christmas Eve morning. Look out for some familiar landmarks in this virtual Nativity Service in which members of the Cathedral's Sunday School retell the Christmas Story from places across Norfolk.
  • Midnight Mass. To be live-streamed on Norwich Cathedral Services YouTube Channel on Christmas Eve from 11.15pm. Celebrate the birth of Jesus in this traditional service that welcomes in Christmas Day.
  • New Year’s Day Organ Concert. To be live-streamed on the Norwich Cathedral YouTube Channel on Friday, January 1 at 11am. Norwich Cathedral’s Master of Music, Ashley Grote, will perform a selection of popular and festive organ music to kick off the New Year.
Norwich Cathedral Christmas Procession 2020. Evening service with the Bishop presiding and the girls

Norwich Cathedral Christmas Procession 2020. Evening service with the Bishop presiding and the girls' choir. - Credit: Norwich Cathedral/Bill Smith

​​​​​​​

The Cathedral is open to general visitors every day throughout the festive period, although opening hours vary depending on each day’s service schedule.

For more information, visit cathedral.org.uk



Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

Pub to close for 'indefinite period' after getting no customers

Caroline Culot

Author Picture Icon

Two people and a dog killed in crash on the Acle Straight

Peter Walsh

Author Picture Icon

Covid-19 infection rate in Norfolk at record high, figures show

David Hannant

Author Picture Icon

Woman dies in two-car crash

David Hannant

Author Picture Icon
Comments powered by Disqus