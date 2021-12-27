Watch: The incredible moment rescue dog Juno was found after six days

Video

Incredible video footage has shown the moment Juno the rescue dog was found safe and well.

Juno went missing during a routine training exercise with Norfolk Lowland Search and Rescue (NorLSAR) at Fritton Woods in Gorleston on Tuesday, December 21.

However, she was found by Paul Wesley, search manager and rescue drone team lead for Suffolk Lowland Search and Rescue, in the early hours of this morning near the same place she went missing.

He spotted her using a drone before teams on the ground scrambled to find the dog.

Following the rescue Ian Danks, NorLSAR team leader and her owner, said: "We've been at the vets and they've told us that Juno's okay.

"I've been overwhelmed by the support of lowland rescue teams, both nationally and locally, and also from our friends and the local community."

The search for Juno saw 65 searchers and 20 support members from rescue groups across the country hunting by foot, boat and drone to find the dog.