WATCH: The moment a herd of horses run down a busy road during rush hour

A herd of escaped horses were spotted runnig down Reepham Road this morning. Picture: John Childs Archant

A herd of horses have caused havoc on some of Norfolk’s busiest roads during rush hour.

The group of 30 horses were spotted by a number of motorists running down Reepham Road in Hellesdon and then across Drayton High Road at around 8.15 this morning.

Police were called to Drayton High Road at around 8.15am following reports of a herd of horses running free in the area.

Officers helped with traffic control before the animals were led to safety with the help of a farmer to an area off Holly Road.

None of the horses or members of the public were injured during the incident.

The herd of escaped horses spotted on crossing Drayton High Road. Picture: Sarah Cassel The herd of escaped horses spotted on crossing Drayton High Road. Picture: Sarah Cassel

The horses which are owned by Hillside Animal Sanctuary had escaped from a barn.

Wendy Valentine, the founder of Hillside Animal Sanctuary said the charity were unsure how the animals had escaped: “The last member of staff who checked the barn last night has assured us that it was secure. The horses were all secure at 6pm.”

She said the charity were looking into how the animals had escaped but were relived that no one had been hurt: “It’s a massive relief that there weren’t any incidents [involving the horses] or members of the public.”