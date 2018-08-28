Search

Advanced search

WATCH: The moment a herd of horses run down a busy road during rush hour

PUBLISHED: 14:53 15 November 2018 | UPDATED: 15:43 15 November 2018

A herd of escaped horses were spotted runnig down Reepham Road this morning. Picture: John Childs

A herd of escaped horses were spotted runnig down Reepham Road this morning. Picture: John Childs

Archant

A herd of horses have caused havoc on some of Norfolk’s busiest roads during rush hour.

The group of 30 horses were spotted by a number of motorists running down Reepham Road in Hellesdon and then across Drayton High Road at around 8.15 this morning.

Police were called to Drayton High Road at around 8.15am following reports of a herd of horses running free in the area.

Officers helped with traffic control before the animals were led to safety with the help of a farmer to an area off Holly Road.

None of the horses or members of the public were injured during the incident.

The herd of escaped horses spotted on crossing Drayton High Road. Picture: Sarah CasselThe herd of escaped horses spotted on crossing Drayton High Road. Picture: Sarah Cassel

The horses which are owned by Hillside Animal Sanctuary had escaped from a barn.

Wendy Valentine, the founder of Hillside Animal Sanctuary said the charity were unsure how the animals had escaped: “The last member of staff who checked the barn last night has assured us that it was secure. The horses were all secure at 6pm.”

She said the charity were looking into how the animals had escaped but were relived that no one had been hurt: “It’s a massive relief that there weren’t any incidents [involving the horses] or members of the public.”

Most Read

Updated Teenage girl arrested after two men stabbed near Norwich train station

The incident in Riverside Road in Norwich. Photo: Taz Ali

‘I’m lucky to call Norfolk home’ - Prince William shares his love for county and pays tribute to his father

Prince William has said in Country Life magazine that he loves Norfolk and feels lucky to call it home.. Picture: Matthew Usher.

WATCH: The moment a sports-car overtakes cars on a blind bend

the Toyota MR2 was “literally on their backside” when it took over illegally. Picture: Contributed

Video Trouble started at Hollywood Bowl on Riverside before Norwich double stabbing

The incident in Riverside Road in Norwich. Photo: Taz Ali

‘Aggression on both sides’ - Controversial Boxing Day hunt given the go-ahead despite ‘saboteurs’ fear

Dunston Harriers stage the traditional Wymondham Boxing Day hunt in 2013, leaving from the Market Place. PHOTO BY SIMON FINLAY

Newsletter Sign Up

Sign up to the following newsletters:

Sign up to receive our regular email newsletter

Our Privacy Policy

Latest from the EDP

Video Trouble started at Hollywood Bowl on Riverside before Norwich double stabbing

The incident in Riverside Road in Norwich. Photo: Taz Ali

WATCH: The moment a sports-car overtakes cars on a blind bend

the Toyota MR2 was “literally on their backside” when it took over illegally. Picture: Contributed

An afternoon tea delivery service has launched in Norfolk

Laura's Afternoon Tea is delivered to your door Credit: Laura's Afternoon Tea

‘I’m lucky to call Norfolk home’ - Prince William shares his love for county and pays tribute to his father

Prince William has said in Country Life magazine that he loves Norfolk and feels lucky to call it home.. Picture: Matthew Usher.

Cocaine driver on A47 ‘could have killed’

Police said the driver could have killed himself Picture: Denise Bradley

Show Job Lists
Partly Cloudy

Partly Cloudy

max temp: 13°C

min temp: 9°C

Five-day forecast

Listen to the latest weather forecast