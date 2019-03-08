Search

Video shows last sighting of June, 75

PUBLISHED: 16:57 29 October 2019 | UPDATED: 16:57 29 October 2019

CCTV footage of June Turner at Sainsbury's in North Walsham. Picture: Norfolk Police

CCTV footage of June Turner at Sainsbury's in North Walsham. Picture: Norfolk Police

Archant

Police have released video footage of the last sighting of a north Norfolk woman who went missing eight days ago.

Police are appealing to help trace 75-year-old June Turner who is missing in North Norfolk. Picture: Norfolk PolicePolice are appealing to help trace 75-year-old June Turner who is missing in North Norfolk. Picture: Norfolk Police

Officers are continuing with their enquiries to trace June Turner who was reported missing in North Walsham on Tuesday, October 22.

She was last seen at about 8am on Monday, October 21 near Sainsbury's in the town. The CCTV footage shows her near the supermarket, which is close to her home in Bacton Road.

Members of the community in North Walsham handed out missing posters on Monday, October 28.

Chief Inspector Matt Dyson said: "We were very touched by the turn-out. We've since received three calls regarding separate possible sightings of June. Officers are currently working through the information provided, however no new lines of enquiry have been identified following initial assessments."

Volunteers come together to help find missing June Turner, 75. Photo: Brittany WoodmanVolunteers come together to help find missing June Turner, 75. Photo: Brittany Woodman

Anyone who may have seen June should call Norfolk police immediately on 101 quoting CAD 156. See the footage at edp24.co.uk and nnn.co.uk

