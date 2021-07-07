Video
Watch: Fans jump for joy as England make it to Euros final
Published: 11:20 PM July 7, 2021
- Credit: Sonya Duncan
Cheers, chants and celebrations echoed across villages and towns.
On Thursday night, England secured a spot in the Euro 2020 final after a momentous extra time defeat over Denmark.
From the Sprowston fan zone to the Railway Tavern in Dereham and plenty of pubs and living rooms in between, celebrations were joyful.
Here are fans' reactions to the moments we'll all remember.
