Watch: Fans jump for joy as England make it to Euros final

Lauren Cope

Published: 11:20 PM July 7, 2021   
England v Denmark at The Railway Tavern in Dereham First half fan reaction and goal

England v Denmark at The Railway Tavern in Dereham. - Credit: Sonya Duncan

Cheers, chants and celebrations echoed across villages and towns.

On Thursday night, England secured a spot in the Euro 2020 final after a momentous extra time defeat over Denmark.

From the Sprowston fan zone to the Railway Tavern in Dereham and plenty of pubs and living rooms in between, celebrations were joyful.

Here are fans' reactions to the moments we'll all remember.

England v Denmark at The Railway Tavern in DerehamFans celebrate the team going through to the fina

England v Denmark at The Railway Tavern in Dereham. Fans celebrate the team going through to the finals. - Credit: Sonya Duncan


Norfolk
Norwich News

