Search

Advanced search

Stunning shots seal victory for a Norfolk camera club

PUBLISHED: 11:51 08 December 2018 | UPDATED: 11:51 08 December 2018

Homeward Run by Paul Keates.

Homeward Run by Paul Keates.

Archant

Snappers from North Norfolk Photographic Society came away victorious after a hotly contested competition with camera clubs from Buxton and North Walsham.

Rush for the Worm by Paul Richards.Rush for the Worm by Paul Richards.

The December 5 contest saw each club submitting 20 shots, which were judged and given a score out of 10.

Robin Johnson, from the north Norfolk club, said: “At the end of the evening, it was seen to have been a close match, but North Norfolk won with 177 points against Buxton’s 171 and North Walsham’s 170.”

Only three photos were given perfect 10 scores and they were all from the north Norfolk club: ‘Laura’ by Malcolm English, ‘Homeward Run’ by Paul Keates and ‘Rush to the Worm’ by Paul Richards.

The competition was judged by Adrian Stone from Peterborough.

Adrian Stone. Picture: NNPSAdrian Stone. Picture: NNPS

North Norfolk Photographic Society are normally held on the first and first Wednesdays each month at the Holt Community Centre.

Chairmen of the photographic groups of North Norfolk, Buxton and North Walsham, from left, Trevor Fiddy, Rob Palethorpe and Des King. Picture: NNPSChairmen of the photographic groups of North Norfolk, Buxton and North Walsham, from left, Trevor Fiddy, Rob Palethorpe and Des King. Picture: NNPS

Topic Tags:

Most Read

‘It’s going to be chaotic’: Parents told they can no longer use car park next to primary school

Parents at Rollesby Primary School will no longer be able to use the car park. Picture: Nick Butcher

Video This Norfolk restaurant has been named one of the best in the world

Morston Hall's owner Galton Blackiston and head chef Greg Anderson. Picture: Ella Wilkinson

Video Taco Bell opens in Great Yarmouth - and here’s what the food looks like

The opening of the new Taco Bell in Regent Road, Great Yarmouth.

Video Hash in the attic - Police discover cannabis crop inside family home

Inspector Nick Palin with a tent containing cannabis plants in the loft of a property on the Aylsham Road during an Operation Gravity drugs raid. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Praise as public help police restrain wanted man in city centre

A witness said it happened near to The Virgin Money Lounge in Castle Street, Norwich. Picture: Denise Bradley

Newsletter Sign Up

Sign up to the following newsletters:

Sign up to receive our regular email newsletter

Our Privacy Policy

Latest from the EDP

Mobility scooter rider dies after collision with car

Gosford Road, Beccles. Photo: James Carr.

Video Hash in the attic - Police discover cannabis crop inside family home

Inspector Nick Palin with a tent containing cannabis plants in the loft of a property on the Aylsham Road during an Operation Gravity drugs raid. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Video Norwich City v Bolton: The Lowdown

Teemu Pukki is in prolific goalscoring form for Norwich City Picture: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images Ltd

Norfolk bridge closed due to health and safety concerns

A bridge at Lenwade along Marriotts Way has been closed temporarily to members of the public. PIC: Norfolk County Council Norfolk Trails Twitter

Praise as public help police restrain wanted man in city centre

A witness said it happened near to The Virgin Money Lounge in Castle Street, Norwich. Picture: Denise Bradley
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists
Sunshine and Showers

Sunshine and Showers

max temp: 10°C

min temp: 7°C

Five-day forecast

Listen to the latest weather forecast