Stunning shots seal victory for a Norfolk camera club

Snappers from North Norfolk Photographic Society came away victorious after a hotly contested competition with camera clubs from Buxton and North Walsham.

The December 5 contest saw each club submitting 20 shots, which were judged and given a score out of 10.

Robin Johnson, from the north Norfolk club, said: “At the end of the evening, it was seen to have been a close match, but North Norfolk won with 177 points against Buxton’s 171 and North Walsham’s 170.”

Only three photos were given perfect 10 scores and they were all from the north Norfolk club: ‘Laura’ by Malcolm English, ‘Homeward Run’ by Paul Keates and ‘Rush to the Worm’ by Paul Richards.

The competition was judged by Adrian Stone from Peterborough.

North Norfolk Photographic Society are normally held on the first and first Wednesdays each month at the Holt Community Centre.