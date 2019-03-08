Gallery

Full steam ahead for newlyweds who arrived on train to Victorian ceremony

Roy Ivory and Yvonne Durant tied the knot during a Victorian-themed wedding at Mid Norfolk Railway in Dereham. Picture: SUPPLIED BY IVORY FAMILY Archant

They bonded over flat pack furniture and a bag of sweet treats.

Now former neighbours Roy Ivory and Yvonne Durant have tied the knot after arriving by steam train to their Victorian-themed wedding.

The service took place at the Mid Norfolk Railway (MNR) in Dereham on Friday, August 30.

The couple arrived at the heritage station in a small shunting locomotive, after travelling on the tracks from the village of Thuxton.

The O-6-O steam train dropped them off at 10am where, after completing paperwork in the ticket office, they made their way to the waiting room for the ceremony.

Mr Ivory, 71, of Windsor Court, Watton, said: "It took a little while to come up with the idea but I've always liked locomotives and we thought we would like to have something different for our wedding - so we said 'let's do it'.

"It turned out to be a wonderful day. It all worked well and although it was tiring, it was worth it."

Mrs Ivory, 57, a receptionist at an animal charity, said: "We couldn't have asked for anything better.

"From my bungalow in Toftwood, I could hear the steam trains whistling all the time. It seemed like a perfect idea to have one at the wedding."

The pair dressed in traditional Victorian evening wear. Mr Ivory wore a suit, complete with waistcoat, cane and top hat, while Mrs Ivory donned a corset top with lace skirt and petticoats, hired from a fancy dress shop in Suffolk.

She added: "We just felt so smart and it took us back to that era."

The dress became her "something new", while "old" was her mother's rings, "blue" was a butterfly trinket also from her mother, and "borrowed" was the bouquet from her step son's wedding three days previously.

Many of the guests wore Victorian costume and were given the opportunity to drive the locomotive and use a pump truck. The train was decorated with a "wedding special" banner and ribbons.

The couple first met 10 years ago when they became neighbours. Mr Ivory made up wardrobes for his now wife and in return she left a bag of sweet treats, including chocolate, on his doorstep to say 'thank you'.

"He's been such a support over the last 10 years. I could not have found someone who supports me unconditionally as much as he does."

The newlyweds praised MNR chairman Charlie Robinson and the team for "creating the perfect day".

They also thanked family and friends, including Mr Ivory's sons Daniel, 39, Alex, 34, and Joe, 31 - of which two also married last month - and Mrs Ivory's son Calum, 29.

Pet dog Bruce, a nine-year-old Border Collie, also joined in with a ride on the train.