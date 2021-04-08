Victorian home spared demolition as housing bid approved

Published: 10:34 AM April 8, 2021

12 Kimberley Street in Norwich, which has been spared demolition - Credit: Google

A Victorian city home which was once touted for demolition has been spared a date with a bulldozer after plans to build on a neighbouring builders' yard were approved.

A property at 12 Kimberley Street in Norwich was initially set to be knocked down as part of an earlier bid to build housing on the neighbouring yard.

The previous bid would have seen 12 properties added to the site - nine houses and three flats - with the red-brick property pulled down as part of the scheme.

But after city planners raised concerns over the loss, this plan was withdrawn and replaced with one that retains the home.

And this plan, for six houses and five flats, has now been given the green light by Norwich City Council's planning committee.

Ian Stutely, Labour councillor for the Town Close ward, said: "I think the outline plans look quite good with a quite a low level of dwellings but also 33pc affordable housing, which will be welcomed. It will improve the street scene and welcome the retention of number 12."

He added that he will be "watching carefully" to ensure the promise of affordable housing is kept.