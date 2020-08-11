Search

Man taken to hospital after town centre ‘incident’

PUBLISHED: 10:25 11 August 2020 | UPDATED: 10:43 11 August 2020

A man has been taken to hospital after an incident on Victoria Road, Diss. Picture: Google Street View

A man has been taken to hospital after an incident on Victoria Road, Diss. Picture: Google Street View

Archant

A man has been taken to hospital following an incident which saw him become “seriously unwell”.

Police were initially called to Cotman Close, Diss, at around 12.45pm on Monday following reports of a man acting suspiciously.

Officers later found the man in Victoria Road, where he was detained under the Mental Health Act before becoming seriously unwell.

Paramedics attended the scene and the man has been taken to Norfolk and Norwich University Hospital for treatment.

As a result of police contact, the matter has been referred to Norfolk Constabulary’s Professional Standards Department, and will also be referred to the Independent Office of Police Conduct (IOPC), which is standard procedure.

