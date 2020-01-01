Victim of house fire named as inquest into her death opens

Emergency services at the scene of a house fire in Rosemary Way in Downham Market where Rachel Wright's body was found. Archant

An inquest has opened into the death of a woman who died in a house fire.

On Wednesday, April 8, Norfolk Fire and Rescue Service was called to Downham Market to reports of a fire in a home on Rosemary Way. The body of 49-year-old Rachel Wright was found inside the home as firefighters tackled the blaze.

Fire crews were called at 1.45pm after a neighbour raised the alarm, arriving less than 10 minutes later, but it was too late for them to rescue Mrs Wright.

On Friday, April 24, an inquest into her death was opened at Norfolk Coroner’s Court in Norwich.

Area coroner Yvonne Blake confirmed that her medical cause of death was inhalation of fire fumes.

The front of the end of terrace house was damaged by the fire with windows broken and brickwork scorched.

Four crews attended the scene, with the street cordoned off for some time while investigations were carried out.

A spokesman for Norfolk Fire and Rescue said at the time: “We were called to reports of a serious fire.

“Crews were on the scene within nine minutes of the report.”

The inquest opening heard how Mrs Wright was unemployed.

The inquest was adjourned until Tuesday, July 14, when a further review will be held ahead of a full hearing - scheduled to take place on Monday, October 5.

