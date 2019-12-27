Call for people to attend funeral of Norfolk serviceman

St Mary's Church at Watton is where Mr Wilcox's funeral will be held.

The sole relative of a Norfolk veteran has launched an appeal for well wishers to send him off, as he fears there will be little attendance at his funeral.

Royal Marine Veteran Funeral and others have shared details from the family member of Reg Wilcox, who lived in Watton.

The family member says he is "fearful" of a "nearly zero turn out" due to a lack of family members and friends in later life.

Mr Wilcox died at the age of 90 and has only one sole next-of-kin.

The family member has asked for any veterans to attend the funeral and appealed for Royal Navy or Royal Marine standards to be flown.

Mr Wilcox will be buried at St Mary's Church, Church Road, Watton, at 11am on Thursday, January 9.

Anyone who wishes to attend may wear "typical attire" for the occasion including berets, medals and regimental ties.