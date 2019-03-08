Search

Advanced search

Charity moves vessel to another part of Broads to offer more activities

PUBLISHED: 15:38 16 November 2019 | UPDATED: 15:38 16 November 2019

File picture from 2010 of The Nancy Bee being blessed by The Rev Neville Khambatta as it commissioned by the then High Sheriff Charles Barratt. Photo: Jerry Daws

File picture from 2010 of The Nancy Bee being blessed by The Rev Neville Khambatta as it commissioned by the then High Sheriff Charles Barratt. Photo: Jerry Daws

©Archant Photographic 2010

A charity which provides boating opportunities for disabled and disadvantaged people is now offering a larger range of activities -having transferred one of its vessels to another part of the Norfolk Broads.

Nancy BeeNancy Bee

The Nancy Oldfield Trust has moved one of its fleet of motor cruisers, Nancy Bee, from its base at Neatishead, near Barton Broad, to Hoveton.

The transfer gives the charity's visitors access to a greater range of waterways.

Visitors can also benefit from better public transport links, with bus and rail connections close to the Trust's temporary mooring near Wroxham Bridge.

The mooring has been provided by Roys of Wroxham with the support of the Broads Authority who use the mooring through the summer months.

Accessible cruiser Nancy Bee will be based there throughout the winter.

You may also want to watch:

Stephen Bradnock, centre manager at the Nancy Oldfield Trust, said: "Visitors love our 'home waters' around Barton Broad, but this opportunity to have a base in the Wroxham and Hoveton area allows us to offer them something completely new.

"The better public transport links also make a big difference to many groups who visit and we are really grateful to Roys and the Broads Authority for making this possible."

The Trust has three motor cruisers which usually operate on the River Ant, either from the charity's Neatishead base or Ludham Bridge.

The new temporary mooring, at Riverside Park, in Hoveton, allows visitors to take trips up the Bure, to the villages of Belaugh and Coltishall.

As well as the motor boat opportunities, the charity also provides summer and winter sailing activities from the Neatishead base, which includes a fully accessible bungalow available for accommodation throughout the year.

The organisation relies on a team of volunteers - who crew the boats for visitors - and on fundraising and donations.

It has been a big year for the Trust, which was one of three official charities for the summer's Run Norwich race, and next year is set to be even bigger, as it starts a project to raise funds for a new cruiser to replace the 26-year-old Maureen Kenyon.

The Trust was established in the 1980s by Richard Kenyon and is named after his parents, Nancy and Oldfield.

Most Read

Martin Lewis of MoneySavingExpert: An urgent warning to anyone who’s never owned a home

Martin Lewis, who runs the Moneysavingexpert website. Pic: Archant library

These Norwich schools have been ranked among the country’s best

Pupils from Town Close School in Norwich, which has been shortlisted for a TES award. Picture: Town Close School

Extremist jailed after attempted murder of Norfolk prison officer

The scars on David Sutton's neck 14 months after the attack. Photo: David Sutton

Collapse of firm behind Café Britannia leaves more questions than answers

Davina Tanner at Café Britannia. Picture: Matt Keal / mattkealphotography

Norwich nurse in running to become Miss England 2019

Chloe Webb from Norwich has entered Miss England 2019. Photo: Mark Sealey

Comments have been disabled on this article.

Most Read

Iceland store to close after 30 years of trading

Iceland is set to close its King's Lynn store. Photo: Rui Vieira/PA Wire

Tributes paid to young badminton player who died in A47 crash

Young badminton player Bradley Smith, who died following a crash on the A47 near Swaffham. Picture: Norfolk Constabulary

Star who will switch on Norwich’s Christmas lights is revealed

Norwich City Council has revealed who is turning on the Christmas lights in the city this year. Photo : Steve Adams.

The Killers announce 2020 Carrow Road gig

The Killers are coming to Carrow Road in Norwich for their 2020 UK tour. Picture Rob Loud.

‘It’s a bit like the Eiffel Tower’: A11’s orange landmark disappears from skyline

An orange fiesta, which has been hanging from a crane for the last 15 years, has disappeared from the skyline Photo: Vehicle Dismantlers Ltd

Latest from the Eastern Daily Press

Norfolk venue named among Britain’s top 20 pubs for winter

Norfolk pub has named among the best in the country for winter. Picture: The Lifeboat Inn

Norwich nurse in running to become Miss England 2019

Chloe Webb from Norwich has entered Miss England 2019. Photo: Mark Sealey

Wetherspoon issue has become town’s ‘very own Brexit’

A sign calling for a Wetherspoon pub in North Walsham. Picture: Barry Holden

Revealed - the top 10 speeders caught by police in past year

Police tracking speeding motorists during a crackdown in Norfolk. PIC: Submitted.

Norwich cocktail bar named one of the best in the UK

Lydia DeAth samples one of Chambers Cocktail Company's drinks Credit: Joshua Patrick Photography @joshuapatrickfood
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists