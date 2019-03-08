Charity moves vessel to another part of Broads to offer more activities

File picture from 2010 of The Nancy Bee being blessed by The Rev Neville Khambatta as it commissioned by the then High Sheriff Charles Barratt. Photo: Jerry Daws ©Archant Photographic 2010

A charity which provides boating opportunities for disabled and disadvantaged people is now offering a larger range of activities -having transferred one of its vessels to another part of the Norfolk Broads.

The Nancy Oldfield Trust has moved one of its fleet of motor cruisers, Nancy Bee, from its base at Neatishead, near Barton Broad, to Hoveton.

The transfer gives the charity's visitors access to a greater range of waterways.

Visitors can also benefit from better public transport links, with bus and rail connections close to the Trust's temporary mooring near Wroxham Bridge.

The mooring has been provided by Roys of Wroxham with the support of the Broads Authority who use the mooring through the summer months.

Accessible cruiser Nancy Bee will be based there throughout the winter.

Stephen Bradnock, centre manager at the Nancy Oldfield Trust, said: "Visitors love our 'home waters' around Barton Broad, but this opportunity to have a base in the Wroxham and Hoveton area allows us to offer them something completely new.

"The better public transport links also make a big difference to many groups who visit and we are really grateful to Roys and the Broads Authority for making this possible."

The Trust has three motor cruisers which usually operate on the River Ant, either from the charity's Neatishead base or Ludham Bridge.

The new temporary mooring, at Riverside Park, in Hoveton, allows visitors to take trips up the Bure, to the villages of Belaugh and Coltishall.

As well as the motor boat opportunities, the charity also provides summer and winter sailing activities from the Neatishead base, which includes a fully accessible bungalow available for accommodation throughout the year.

The organisation relies on a team of volunteers - who crew the boats for visitors - and on fundraising and donations.

It has been a big year for the Trust, which was one of three official charities for the summer's Run Norwich race, and next year is set to be even bigger, as it starts a project to raise funds for a new cruiser to replace the 26-year-old Maureen Kenyon.

The Trust was established in the 1980s by Richard Kenyon and is named after his parents, Nancy and Oldfield.