Search

Advanced search

Vera, 107, determined to beat aunt's family record age of 108

PUBLISHED: 14:43 06 March 2020 | UPDATED: 14:43 06 March 2020

Vera Read celebrates her 107th with family. Pictures: BRITTANY WOODMAN

Vera Read celebrates her 107th with family. Pictures: BRITTANY WOODMAN

Archant

A Norfolk woman celebrated her 107th birthday on Thursday, and is determined to beat her aunt's age of 108.

Vera Read celebrates her 107th with family. Pictures: BRITTANY WOODMANVera Read celebrates her 107th with family. Pictures: BRITTANY WOODMAN

Vera Read was born in Oulton Broad in March 1913, and is still going strong more than a century later living in a care home in Brundall.

She claims that living by the sea and eating herring is behind her long life.

She was the first of three children - her sister Edna is 95, while her brother Stanley died in 2018.

She and her family moved to Norwich in the late 1930s when her father started work as a tailor in a shop close to City Hall.

Vera Read celebrates her 107th with family. Pictures: BRITTANY WOODMANVera Read celebrates her 107th with family. Pictures: BRITTANY WOODMAN

Ms Read's first job came after she left school, aged 14 - she worked in the Henry Jarvis department store on St Benedicts Street.

After the Second World War broke out, she contributed to the war effort by working in a factory making uniforms for soldiers.

During the conflict she married Cecil Read, who was in the Royal Navy before being released from the Armed Forces in 1945.

You may also want to watch:

Their daughter Christine was born in August that year, before the family moved to Mile Cross. Christine's sister Eileen was born six years later.

The family later moved to west Earlham, but Ms Read ended up looking after her husband for 20 years after he was diagnosed with Parkinson's disease.

He died in 1983, and 30 years later - when she was 100 - she moved into Springdale care home in Brundall.

She has four grandchildren and seven great-grandchildren.

Members of her family gathered on Thursday as Ms Read celebrated her 107th birthday - her daughter Christine Manns was among those in attendance.

She said: "Some of the family managed to be there, but some of them had to work.

"I think she had a nice time, looking at her cards and getting her cake."

She also received a picture of the Queen, the fourth in her now growing collection - people receive correspondence from the Queen on their 100th birthday, in their 105th year and then every year after that.

Her aunt, Florence Hindes, lived until she was 108, though Ms Read wants to break that family record.

"We must have good genes," said Mrs Manns. "She still manages to get about a bit, not very quickly but she does manage."

Most Read

First coronavirus cases confirmed in East of England

A picture taken from a coronavirus pod in the Norfolk region. Picture: Chris Bishop

Police contact family of missing Suffolk dad as body found in water

Former Royal Marine Lee Fitzgerald, from Gislingham. Picture: FITZGERALD FAMILY

A47 shut after sugar syrup and diesel spill following crash between lorry, tanker and car

The scene of a crash at Little Fransham, A47 Picture: Used with permission from Kirsty (@InTahUK) on Twitter

Two crashes caused rush hour delays for motorists on the A47

The crash on the A47 at Honingham. Photo: Thomas Middleton

Pub to hold fundraiser in aid of daughter of 25-year-old who died on the A47

Tributes have been paid to Luke Boorman who was found dead off the A47. Picture: Submitted

Most Read

First coronavirus cases confirmed in East of England

A picture taken from a coronavirus pod in the Norfolk region. Picture: Chris Bishop

Norfolk couple in isolation after being flown home from coronavirus hotel

Ben and Jen King are in isolation at their home after flyng back from the hotel at the centre of the coronavirus outbreak Picture: Ben and Jen King

Couple selling £240,000 fishery with four lakes in idyllic wildlife haven

Fen Lakes fishery is coming up at auction. Pic: submitted

Man tries to find ex-girlfriend to leave her his life savings

Sid Johnson is looking for Lilias Morgan, who he met in the late 60s. Picture: Aberdeen Evening Express

Two women killed in A47 crash named

A serious crash has closed the road in both directions. Picture: Ryan Hacon

Latest from the Eastern Daily Press

Three more cases of coronavirus in east of England

Hand sanitisers at the entrance to the QEII Centre in London. It comes as coronavirus cases in the east of England rise to 11. Picture Philip Toscano/PA Wire.

A47 shut after sugar syrup and diesel spill following crash between lorry, tanker and car

The scene of a crash at Little Fransham, A47 Picture: Used with permission from Kirsty (@InTahUK) on Twitter

Love at first sight? Not quite for City chief ahead of Wilder reunion

Daniel Farke and Chris Wilder have forged a bond since their first ever spicy meeting in the Championship ahead of the latest Bramall Lane return Picture: Michael Sedgwick/Focus Images Ltd

TEAM NEWS: Zimmermann in contention for City’s trip to Sheffield United

Christoph Zimmermann was set to visit a specialist this week to assess the extent of a muscular issue that has sidelined the Norwich City defender Picture: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images Ltd

Police contact family of missing Suffolk dad as body found in water

Former Royal Marine Lee Fitzgerald, from Gislingham. Picture: FITZGERALD FAMILY
Drive 24