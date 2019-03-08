Video

Brexit? More like PURexit! More than 100 cats move to new shelter

Getting to know their new surroundings, the cats at Venture Farm Cat Rescue in Mattishall awaiting new owners. Picture: Neil Didsbury Archant

We might not have left the European Union this week, but cats named after our politician leaders have had a change of scenery.

Boris Johnson the cat, after his big move at Venture Farm Cat Rescue in Mattishall on PURexit day. Picture: Neil Didsbury Boris Johnson the cat, after his big move at Venture Farm Cat Rescue in Mattishall on PURexit day. Picture: Neil Didsbury

Dubbed Operation Purr-exit, more than 100 cats at Venture Farm Cat Rescue, in Mattishall, were moved into a brand new cattery on Thursday.

The new complex, which includes isolation pens and heated indoor areas for the cats, were paid for by public donations.

Boris Johnson, Jacob-Rees Moggie and Jeremy Clawbyn were some of the first cats to move in.

Hazel Hatton, one of the trustees at Venture, said: "It was a coincidence that we decided to move the cats in on October 31, we couldn't help but call it Purr-exit.

Volunteer Meryl Marshall, 53 from Wymondham checks to see if everyone is settling in to their new surroundings at Venture Farm Cat Rescue in Mattishall. Picture: Neil Didsbury Volunteer Meryl Marshall, 53 from Wymondham checks to see if everyone is settling in to their new surroundings at Venture Farm Cat Rescue in Mattishall. Picture: Neil Didsbury

"The were at crisis point with leaks, it has been a stressful day but 100pc worth it as the cats will be happy here."

Venture Farm will be closed on Friday, November 1 so the cats can settle into their new environment.

For more information visit www.venturefarm.co.uk

Two by two - volunteer Liza ward, 26 from Norwich, helps to move the cats from their old home to the new building at Venture Farm Cat Rescue in Mattishall. Picture: Neil Didsbury Two by two - volunteer Liza ward, 26 from Norwich, helps to move the cats from their old home to the new building at Venture Farm Cat Rescue in Mattishall. Picture: Neil Didsbury

The new facilities at Venture Farm Cat Rescue in Mattishall are much nicer for the cats and the volunteers who look after them. Picture: Neil Didsbury The new facilities at Venture Farm Cat Rescue in Mattishall are much nicer for the cats and the volunteers who look after them. Picture: Neil Didsbury

On the move - one of the many cats who were moved on PURexit day at Venture Farm Cat Rescue in Mattishall. Picture: Neil Didsbury On the move - one of the many cats who were moved on PURexit day at Venture Farm Cat Rescue in Mattishall. Picture: Neil Didsbury

Volunteer Meryl Marshall, 53 from Wymondham outside the new facilities at Venture Farm Cat Rescue in Mattishall. Picture: Neil Didsbury Volunteer Meryl Marshall, 53 from Wymondham outside the new facilities at Venture Farm Cat Rescue in Mattishall. Picture: Neil Didsbury

Some of the new outdoor facilities for feral cats at Venture Farm Cat Rescue in Mattishall. Picture: Neil Didsbury Some of the new outdoor facilities for feral cats at Venture Farm Cat Rescue in Mattishall. Picture: Neil Didsbury