Brexit? More like PURexit! More than 100 cats move to new shelter
PUBLISHED: 15:47 31 October 2019 | UPDATED: 15:58 31 October 2019
Abigail Nicholson
Getting to know their new surroundings, the cats at Venture Farm Cat Rescue in Mattishall awaiting new owners. Picture: Neil Didsbury
We might not have left the European Union this week, but cats named after our politician leaders have had a change of scenery.
Boris Johnson the cat, after his big move at Venture Farm Cat Rescue in Mattishall on PURexit day. Picture: Neil Didsbury
Dubbed Operation Purr-exit, more than 100 cats at Venture Farm Cat Rescue, in Mattishall, were moved into a brand new cattery on Thursday.
The new complex, which includes isolation pens and heated indoor areas for the cats, were paid for by public donations.
Boris Johnson, Jacob-Rees Moggie and Jeremy Clawbyn were some of the first cats to move in.
Hazel Hatton, one of the trustees at Venture, said: "It was a coincidence that we decided to move the cats in on October 31, we couldn't help but call it Purr-exit.
Volunteer Meryl Marshall, 53 from Wymondham checks to see if everyone is settling in to their new surroundings at Venture Farm Cat Rescue in Mattishall. Picture: Neil Didsbury
"The were at crisis point with leaks, it has been a stressful day but 100pc worth it as the cats will be happy here."
Venture Farm will be closed on Friday, November 1 so the cats can settle into their new environment.
For more information visit www.venturefarm.co.uk
Two by two - volunteer Liza ward, 26 from Norwich, helps to move the cats from their old home to the new building at Venture Farm Cat Rescue in Mattishall. Picture: Neil Didsbury The new facilities at Venture Farm Cat Rescue in Mattishall are much nicer for the cats and the volunteers who look after them. Picture: Neil Didsbury On the move - one of the many cats who were moved on PURexit day at Venture Farm Cat Rescue in Mattishall. Picture: Neil Didsbury Volunteer Meryl Marshall, 53 from Wymondham outside the new facilities at Venture Farm Cat Rescue in Mattishall. Picture: Neil Didsbury Volunteer Meryl Marshall, 53 from Wymondham outside the new facilities at Venture Farm Cat Rescue in Mattishall. Picture: Neil Didsbury Some of the new outdoor facilities for feral cats at Venture Farm Cat Rescue in Mattishall. Picture: Neil Didsbury Heated wooden cabins and cosy blankets for the feral cats at Venture Farm Cat Rescue in Mattishall. Picture: Neil Didsbury