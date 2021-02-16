News Norwich City F.C. Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
Five vehicles get stuck as snowdrifts still causing problems

Stuart Anderson

Published: 5:40 PM February 16, 2021   
Snowdrifts are still causing problems for motorists in some parts of Norfolk, even as the temperature has started to rise.

Phil Swash, from Mundesley, got stuck for around three hours this morning (Tuesday, February 16) when returning home along the Hall Lane in Knapton, near the Madra Social Club.

Mr Swash said four other vehicles were also stuck on the same stretch , unable to move because of the condition of the road underneath the tyre tracks, and the high level of snow in between.

Mr Swash, who runs a catering business, said he was surprised by the amount of snow and the fact that no warning signs had been put in place.

He said: "Halfway down there it got quite bad, there were already two cars stuck ahead of me. I was horrified that no signs had been put up. It was quite a dangerous situation, and an elderly lady in one car was quite scared.

"In the end my brother-in-law came and pulled them all out with a 4x4, which took about three hours." 

Mr Swash had been on his way back from delivering food to the vaccination hub at North Walsham Community Centre at the time. 

He said people should think twice about attempting to drive down the road before the ice and snow thawed out further. 
 

