Car gets stuck at ford after missing warning sign

A car got stuck at Letheringsett ford. - Credit: Minors and Brady photographer Brad Damms

A motorist who missed a sign warning against crossing a river ford ended up getting stranded.

A grey Fiat Punto was seen sitting in the ford on the River Glaven at Letheringsett, near Holt, on Sunday, January 17.

Near the spot, just off Riverside Road, a large blue sign reads: 'Ford unsuitable for motor vehicles'.

Tim Keen, chairman of Letheringsett with Glandford Parish Council, said it was possible to cross the ford in a tractor or even a Land Rover, but attempting to cross it in a normal car was foolhardy.

Mr Keen said: "[Cars getting stuck there] used to happen quite regularly when people tried to get through using sat navs. Now it happens maybe once or twice a year, and we often find people lose parts of their car, bits of plastic come off."

Mr Keen said that although the area had seen rain and snow in recent days, the ford was dangerous to cross at any time of year.

A car got stuck at Letheringsett ford. - Credit: Minors and Brady photographer Brad Damms





Minors and Brady photographer Brad Damms photographed the stranded car at about 1pm when he was out walking with his son and his dog.

Drivers should not attempt to cross the ford at Letheringsett. - Credit: Google StreetView



