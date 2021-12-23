News Norwich City FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
Man has vehicle seized while helping friend due to expired licence

Louisa Baldwin

Published: 8:19 AM December 23, 2021
A vehicle has been seized on the A47 Acle Straight. 

A vehicle has been seized on the A47 Acle Straight. - Credit: Norfolk & Suffolk Roads and Armed Policing Team

A man helping a friend with fuel had his vehicle seized on the A47 Acle Straight after he was found to have an expired provisional licence.

Norfolk and Suffolk Roads and Armed Policing Team tweeted on Wednesday evening (December 22) that they had attended to a broken down vehicle on the road.

They found a campervan had run out of fuel, with a traffic offence report (TOR) issued.

They said his "mate" in a red car had then turned up with fuel, but officers found he had an expired provisional licence.

Another TOR was issued to the driver and the vehicle was seized. 

