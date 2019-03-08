Motorist helped pull vehicle out of flood water in West Norfolk

File pic of firefighters in Norfolk. PIC: Chris Bishop. Archant

A motorist stuck in flood water in the west of the county was pulled out by another vehicle.

Fire crews from Downham Market and King's Lynn were called to rescue a motorist stuck water at Welney at just after 9.20am this morning (Saturday, November 16) but they were stood down when he was pulled out by another vehicle.

Fire crews have also been called, at just after 10.30am today (November 16) to a residential property in Scarning, near Dereham, to investigate a smell of smoke.

Other current ongoing incidents being attended by Norfolk Fire and Rescue Service include a small bonfire in Winfarthing and an alarm activation in Norwich which proved to be a false alarm.