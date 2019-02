Fire crews called to put out vehicle fire

Fire crews called to Witton. Photo: Denise Bradley Archant

Firefighters were called to extinguish a burning vehicle.

A crew from Stalham was sent to Wayford Road in the town at around 7.40am on Sunday, February 3, to put out the fire.

The firefighters from Norfolk Fire and Rescue Service wore breathing equipment and used jets to put the flames out.

They followed the incident up by using thermal imaging cameras to check for any hot spots.

No one is believed to have been injured.