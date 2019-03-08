Vehicle leaking fuel sparks police and fire crew response
PUBLISHED: 09:55 14 September 2019 | UPDATED: 09:55 14 September 2019
Emergency services were called out following reports that a vehicle was leaking fuel on a busy roundabout.
Police and a crew from Gorleston fire station were alerted in the early hours of Saturday, September 14.
They were called to Southtown just after 3am, and the incident was quickly under control.
A spokesman for Norfolk Fire and Rescue Service said: "An appliance from Gorleston assisted the police with a vehicle leaking fuel on the Gapton Hall roundabout."
