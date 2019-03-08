Search

Vehicle leaking fuel sparks police and fire crew response

PUBLISHED: 09:55 14 September 2019 | UPDATED: 09:55 14 September 2019

Police and firefighters were called out as a vehicle was leaking fuel on the Gapton Hall roundabout near Great Yarmouth. Picture: Google Images

Archant

Emergency services were called out following reports that a vehicle was leaking fuel on a busy roundabout.

Police and a crew from Gorleston fire station were alerted in the early hours of Saturday, September 14.

They were called to Southtown just after 3am, and the incident was quickly under control.

A spokesman for Norfolk Fire and Rescue Service said: "An appliance from Gorleston assisted the police with a vehicle leaking fuel on the Gapton Hall roundabout."

