Fire crew tackle vehicle blaze on busy road
PUBLISHED: 19:55 28 December 2019 | UPDATED: 19:56 28 December 2019
Archant
Firefighters spent less than an hour tackling a vehicle fire on a busy road.
A crew from Lowestoft South fire station were called out at 5.55pm on Saturday, December 28 following reports of a vehicle fire at Parkhill in Oulton, Lowestoft.
On arrival at the scene they found a vehicle ablaze.
They quickly dealt with the blaze and the scene was cleared by 6.50pm.
Comments have been disabled on this article.