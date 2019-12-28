Fire crew tackle vehicle blaze on busy road

Firefighters from Lowestoft were alerted to a vehicle fire in Parkhuill, Oulton. Picture: Google Images Archant

Firefighters spent less than an hour tackling a vehicle fire on a busy road.

A crew from Lowestoft South fire station were called out at 5.55pm on Saturday, December 28 following reports of a vehicle fire at Parkhill in Oulton, Lowestoft.

On arrival at the scene they found a vehicle ablaze.

They quickly dealt with the blaze and the scene was cleared by 6.50pm.