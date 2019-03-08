Search

'Stop means stop'- warning after vehicle 'drove around' a school crossing patrol

PUBLISHED: 15:56 13 November 2019 | UPDATED: 16:43 13 November 2019

The incident happened at the school crossing on London Road, Pakefield on Wednesday morning (November 13). Picture: Google Images

Archant

Road safety officials have urged motorists to respect school crossing patrols.

It comes after a vehicle drove around a school crossing patrol assistant, who was just about to cross a group of schoolchildren over the road.

The incident happened at the Pakefield Primary School crossing on London Road, Pakefield on Wednesday, November 13.

Fortunately the pupils had not started to cross the road.

The Suffolk Roadsafe board is a collection of agencies including Suffolk police and Suffolk County Council which aims to keep the roads safe.

It offers road safety education and training, including advice and positive skills for a safer life on the roads.

Suffolk Roadsafe tweeted: "Please respect school crossing patrols.

"This morning a driver drove around our patrols when she stepped into the road, Pakefield, Lowestoft.

"Fortunately pupils from Pakefield Primary hadn't started to cross.

"Stop means stop."

