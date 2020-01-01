Vehicle crashes close to supermarket

Anthony Drive in Norwich where a vehicle crashed on New Year's Day 2020. Picture: Google Maps Google Maps

Emergency services were called after a vehicle crashed close to a supermarket.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

The collision took place on Anthony Drive, Norwich, behind the Aldi supermarket off Sprowston Road, just after 1.10pm on New Year's Day.

Firefighters from Sprowston and Carrow were called, paramedics from the East of England Ambulance Service Trust, and police officers.

The firefighters rescued one person from the vehicle but it is not yet known what injuries he sustained.