Vehicle crashes close to supermarket

PUBLISHED: 18:07 01 January 2020 | UPDATED: 18:14 01 January 2020

Anthony Drive in Norwich where a vehicle crashed on New Year's Day 2020. Picture: Google Maps

Emergency services were called after a vehicle crashed close to a supermarket.

The collision took place on Anthony Drive, Norwich, behind the Aldi supermarket off Sprowston Road, just after 1.10pm on New Year's Day.

Firefighters from Sprowston and Carrow were called, paramedics from the East of England Ambulance Service Trust, and police officers.

The firefighters rescued one person from the vehicle but it is not yet known what injuries he sustained.

