Vehicle catches fire in Hethersett

A car caught fire in Hethersett. Photo: Denise Bradley Archant

Emergency services responded to a vehicle fire in Hethersett this morning (July 25).

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

You may also want to watch:

Firefighters from Earlham were called to the scene at Great Melton Road shortly before 8.45am.

The crew used hose reel jets to extinguish the vehicle and a thermal imaging camera to check for hot spots.