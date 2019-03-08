Search

Broken-down vehicle causes A47 tailback

PUBLISHED: 08:49 11 October 2019 | UPDATED: 08:49 11 October 2019

Police officers were called to the A47 near the A146 junction after a vehicle broke down. PIC: Denise Bradley

A broken-down vehicle has caused tailbacks on the A47 near Norwich.

Norfolk Police were called to the road near the A146/Lowestoft slip road at 7.44am on Friday to reports that a vehicle had broken down.

A police spokeswoman said the vehicle was removed to the side of the road by 8.21am and traffic was flowing again.

However, the incident caused tailbacks to form with traffic queuing on the westbound carriageway back to Postwick.

