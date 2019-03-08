Search

First ever vegan radio show launches in Norwich

PUBLISHED: 16:24 08 July 2019 | UPDATED: 16:24 08 July 2019

Future Vegan radio presenters (L-R) Laura Richardson, Ben Tonks and Emily Moore. Picture: Future Radio

Future Vegan radio presenters (L-R) Laura Richardson, Ben Tonks and Emily Moore. Picture: Future Radio

Archant

A first of its kind vegan radio show has hit Norwich's airwaves.

It is the UK's only regular vegan show and is broadcast from community radio station Future Radio.

Called Future Vegan, the show covers the latest vegan news and topical issues.

Clive McCann-Williams, Future Vegan producer, said: "Norwich is one of the best places in the UK to be vegan - so it seemed like a no brainer for it to be represented on local radio."

In particular the show will celebrate Norwich's thriving vegan food scene with advice on where to eat out.

It will also play music from exclusively vegan artists like Erykah Badu and MacKa B.

Mr McCann-Williams said: "We aim to entertain the listeners with a celebration of veganism.

"We plan to make the show a relaxed and informative listen for vegans and non-vegans alike."

The show is broadcast every other Thursday and repeated on Saturdays.

