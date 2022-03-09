OPINION: A 'vegan butcher' just makes no sense at all

A butcher is someone who deals with meat, says Andy Newman, not who deals with vegetables - Credit: Getty Images/iStockphoto

As a wordsmith, I am an avid collector of oxymorons, phrases in which apparently contradictory terms appear together. ‘Awfully good’ and ‘military intelligence’ are classic examples. ‘Norwich Integrated Transport Strategy’ is another one.

I have always thought ‘vegetarian sausages’ to be the perfect oxymoron, but this has been surpassed this week with the news that Norwich is set to enjoy its first ‘vegan butcher’.

I have never understood why those who decide they don’t want meat in their lives, for reasons of health, the environment, ethics, or simply because they don’t fancy the concept, would then want to tuck into a plant-based alternative which is designed to look, smell and taste as much like real meat as possible.

There are many perfectly delicious plant-based dishes which celebrate both their veggie origins and the fact that you don’t need meat or a meat-substitute on your plate for it to count as a complete meal.

Opening a ‘vegan butcher’ makes about as much sense as an alcohol-free off licence, or a high fat health food shop. The word ‘butcher’ has a dictionary definition (‘a person whose trade is dealing in meat’, according to my much-thumbed Concise Oxford); calling anything else a butcher is simply dishonest.

I can see that there is probably a sound business case for retailing only vegan foods, but why call it a butcher? It is either deliberately inflammatory (which is hardly the way to draw in anyone but the already-converted), misleading, or ignorant.

Cheapening the word ‘butcher’ in this way (as well as the word ‘vegan’) is damaging, because, counter-intuitively, butchers have a big role to play in reducing the amount of meat we eat in our diets.

Of course those who have chosen to eschew meat entirely won’t be affected by this, but the best hope we have of rebalancing the nation’s diet into something healthier both for our bodies and for the environment, is to convince carnivores to eat less of it. And the best way to do this is to drive home the message: eat less, but eat better. Which invariably means buying your meat from a butcher, not the supermarket.

As it happens, this week is National Butchers Week, a seven day celebration of the role independent butchers play in driving up animal welfare standards, local sourcing, organic and low-impact farming, and better quality meat.

As regular readers know, I am a meat eater. But despite my love of flesh, I am aware that we should all be eating less meat, and my diet is now more varied.

I buy most of my fresh food on Norwich Market, including meat from Paul the butcher, who can tell you the origins of every morsel on his stall, much of which is sourced from local farmers.

The impact on the environment of his produce is much less than the intensively-farmed stuff you buy in the supermarket, and it’s healthier, too. It does also, it should be said, taste much better.

Once upon a time my butcher’s bill would have been the biggest of the week; nowadays I spend just as much at the fishmongers (or should that be ‘fish butchers’) and the fruit and veg stall (‘fruit butchers’?).

Making these sort of adjustments is realistically the way most people are going to reduce the amount of meat we eat. There will of course be those who cut it out of their diet entirely, but that won’t be everybody, no matter how much the vegan extremists harangue us.

I happen to think that we should all respect each other’s dietary choices. That doesn’t mean not trying to persuade others of our own point of view, but this should be done in a measured, non-abusive way. Trolling people is always unacceptable, and ironically it just causes people to dig their feet in and resist being persuaded.

Even if you don’t eat meat, you have to accept that independent butchers play an important role in helping us transform what we eat into something more sustainable, more welfare-oriented, and more healthy.

So let’s celebrate them, not just this week, but every week.

And let’s stop giving shops which are patently not butchers nonsensical and dishonest names such as ‘vegan butcher’. If you are proud of what you offer, and believe that there is a demand for it (which there clearly is), then you don’t need to give it a misleading title – just call it what it is.

Which in this case is not a butcher.