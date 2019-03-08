Norfolk to remember war heroes as countdown to 75th anniversary of VE day begins

A Victory in Europe (VE) Day celebration in Central Road, Cromer, on May 8, 1945, at the end of the Second World War. Picture: CROMER MUSEUM Archant

As the nation pays its respect to those who made the ultimate sacrifice during the Second World War, Norfolk is leading the way in its tributes to those who fought for our country's freedom.