Norfolk to remember war heroes as countdown to 75th anniversary of VE day begins

This day next year, May 8, 2020, will mark 75 years since the guns fell silent following the Fall of Berlin and there are a host of commemorative celebrations lined up across three days. Pageantmaster Bruno Peek, from Gorleston, is organising the Victory in Europe (VE) day events for next year and said he hopes everyone can come together to remember the nations war heroes. The tributes will include an international performance of Battles Oer, a national toast and a number of church services. People are also being urged to hold their own parties and celebrations within their neighbourhoods across the weekend making it a jubilant occasion for all. Mr Peek said: We wanted to make sure everyone could take part in some way and I think we have done that. It can be something as simple as raising a glass in memory of the sacrifices people made but everybody can be involved. It is really important that people come together to pay tribute to those who gave so much for our freedom today. Mr Peek who has already overseen a number of landmark anniversaries including the Queens Golden Jubilee, her Diamond Jubilee and a number of World War tributes said this one has been 18 months in the planning. The 68-year-old has called on the county to lead the way in its commemorations, urging every borough, city, district and parish council to grasp the opportunity to celebrate our freedom. He said he was particularly proud of a number of initiatives the region had already jumped on board with. This has included three pupils from Great Yarmouth Charter Academy being trained to play the bagpipes so they can take part in the playing of Battles Oer and the students at Cliff Park Ormiston academy in Gorleston designing certificates for everyone who takes part in the celebrations. Mr Peek and his wife have also sponsored four silver plated bugles which will be taken to the four highest peaks in the UK - Ben Nevis, Scafell Pike, Mount Snowdon and Slieve Donard - to allow army and sea cadet members to play the Last Post on May 8, 2020. Those taking part in celebrations of any kind should visit www.veday75.org to register their participation.