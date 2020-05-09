Search

Advanced search

Stately home lit up in powerful VE Day display

PUBLISHED: 16:00 09 May 2020 | UPDATED: 16:00 09 May 2020

Kimberley Hall is lit up to mark VE Day. Picture: Kimberley Hall/ETS Lighting

Kimberley Hall is lit up to mark VE Day. Picture: Kimberley Hall/ETS Lighting

ETS Lighting

A wedding venue and stately home in Norfolk was the scene of one of the most moving salutes to fallen heroes this VE Day.

Kimberley Hall is lit up to mark VE Day. Picture: Kimberley Hall/ETS LightingKimberley Hall is lit up to mark VE Day. Picture: Kimberley Hall/ETS Lighting

To honour the 75th anniversary of the day Nazi Germany surrendered during the Second World War, Kimberley Hall near Wymondham put on a powerful display across its historic walls.

As darkness fell the night before, newspaper images from 1945 were projected onto the side of the 18th century manor, casting a striking imagine.

You may also want to watch:

The projected include images from an original copy of The Times from May 8, 1945, announcing the German surrender to the country.

It was organised by staff at the hall and made possible by Wymondham-based ETS Lighting, which provided designs and sponsorship of the projections.

The hall has also held similar displays to show appreciation for the NHS, with projectors lighting the building blue, with the NHS logo emblazoned across its walls.

MORE: Your stunning photographs of the Red Arrows over Norfolk

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the Eastern Daily Press. Click the link in the yellow box below for details.

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years, through good times and bad. Coronavirus is one of the greatest challenges our community has ever faced, but if we all play our part we will defeat it. We're here to serve as your advocate and trusted source of local information.

In these testing times, your support is more important than ever. Thank you.

Most Read

Dozens of unclaimed estates in Norfolk - is your name on this list?

There are dozens of unclaimed estates in Norfolk. Picture: Getty Images/iStockphoto/ilkercelik

Recycling centres to reopen - but what can and can’t you take?

Getting rid of waste at Dereham Recycling Centre, one of Norfolk's tips set to reopen on May 11 amid the coronavirus lockdown. Picture: Ian Burt

Barn developer withdraws sale of Ferrari after fund-raising scheme backfires

Brothers from left to right; Jonny, Justin and Josh. Pic: Justin Henry

Body found outside industrial unit

Sandall Road, Wisbech, where police are probing an 'unexplained' death. A body was found outside an industrial unit earlier today. Picture; IAN CARTER

‘There’s light at the end of the tunnel’ - Zaks owner optimistic about diners’ future

Chris Carr and Ian Hacon, at the Zaks at Mousehold. Picture: Brittany Woodman

Most Read

Revealed: The neighbourhoods with the highest coronavirus death rates

Some Norwich neighbourhoods have not recorded a single coronavirus death, but it is a different picture in other parts of Norfolk. Photo: Archant

Rare eagle seen over Norfolk after UK extinction 240 years ago

A rare white-tailed eagle has been seen over Norfolk Picture: Getty Images/iStockphoto/Neil_Burton

Going, going, nearly gone: The demolition of seafront leisure centre in pictures

Machinery at work demolishing the Marina Centre at Great Yarmouth. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

End of an era as owners of pick-your-own fruit business announce closure

Oliver and Charlotte Gurney have invested in the community hub at White House Farm, which will continue. Pic: Archant Library.

Iconic Red Arrows to soar through Norfolk skies this VE Day

The Red Arrows flypast at the D-Day 75th anniversary service at Arromanches. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Latest from the Eastern Daily Press

‘It just went nuts’ - Norfolk coffee shop owner tells how business is thriving despite pandemic

Simon Nisbet is the owner of the Little Haven coffee shop in Norwich. Photo: Emily Thomson

‘There’s light at the end of the tunnel’ - Zaks owner optimistic about diners’ future

Chris Carr and Ian Hacon, at the Zaks at Mousehold. Picture: Brittany Woodman

Government reveals ‘once in a generation’ £2bn fund for cycling and walking

Transport secretary Grant Shapps during the Downing Street briefing. Picture: Pippa Fowles

Stately home lit up in powerful VE Day display

Kimberley Hall is lit up to mark VE Day. Picture: Kimberley Hall/ETS Lighting

UEA lecturer awarded £55k compensation for unfair dismissal

The University of East Anglia has been told to pay £55,000 compensation to a lecturer who was unfairly dismissed. Picture: Denise Bradley
Drive 24