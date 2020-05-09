Stately home lit up in powerful VE Day display

Kimberley Hall is lit up to mark VE Day. Picture: Kimberley Hall/ETS Lighting ETS Lighting

A wedding venue and stately home in Norfolk was the scene of one of the most moving salutes to fallen heroes this VE Day.

Kimberley Hall is lit up to mark VE Day. Picture: Kimberley Hall/ETS Lighting

To honour the 75th anniversary of the day Nazi Germany surrendered during the Second World War, Kimberley Hall near Wymondham put on a powerful display across its historic walls.

As darkness fell the night before, newspaper images from 1945 were projected onto the side of the 18th century manor, casting a striking imagine.

The projected include images from an original copy of The Times from May 8, 1945, announcing the German surrender to the country.

It was organised by staff at the hall and made possible by Wymondham-based ETS Lighting, which provided designs and sponsorship of the projections.

The hall has also held similar displays to show appreciation for the NHS, with projectors lighting the building blue, with the NHS logo emblazoned across its walls.

