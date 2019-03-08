Vacant shop 'ideal for investment or owner occupation' set for auction

The vacant corner shop, and flat above it, on Norwich Road in Lowestoft, is due to be auctioned off later this month. Picture: Google Images Archant

A vacant corner shop and a flat above it are set to be auctioned off as separate lots later this month.

The commercial property on Norwich Road in Lowestoft, which has had a range of various uses in the past, is being marketed by Auction House East Anglia.

It is due to be sold at auction on Wednesday, October 23 - and comes after the property was withdrawn prior to an auction last month.

Ahead of the sale at Dunston Hall Hotel on the outskirts of Norwich, a spokesman for the auctioneers said: "We will now be offering the shop (Lot 13) guided at £35,000 to £45,000 (plus fees) on a freehold tenure."

Described as "ideal for investment or owner occupation," the property description from the auctioneers states that the freehold shop premises at 58 Norwich Road in Lowestoft "has had various uses in the recent past and has also been granted planning permission for a café/takeaway, however this consent has now lapsed.

"The property now requires some updating and redecoration to realise its full potential."

The flat above the shop is also now being offered on a leasehold tenure at the auction as Lot 13a, with a guide price of £40,000 to £50,000 plus fees.

The self contained first floor apartment, with one bedroom, is currently let, producing £400 per calendar month £4,800 per annum.

The commercial auction is due to take place at 11am on October 23.

Visit www.auctionhouse.co.uk/eastanglia/auction/lot/99679