Driver injured as car crashes into shop window

A Vauxhall Corsa crashed into a shop window in Hunstanton. Archant

A car crashed into the front of a shop in Hunstanton, breaking a window and injuring the driver.

Norfolk Police confirmed they were called to an incident involving one vehicle, at Warehouse Clearance Shops on Greevegate on the evening of Monday, November 19.

A police spokesman said: “We were called at approximately 7pm last night on the Northgate precinct as a vehicle had gone onto business premises.

“The Vauxhall Corsa had driven into the shop window and it has been smashed.

“There is a very slight injury to the driver and the vehicle has been recovered.”

There were no ambulance crews at the scene.

Police are investigating and if you have any information please call 101.