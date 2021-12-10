Huge wind farm off Norfolk coast gets government go-ahead

A huge wind farm off the Norfolk coast has been given the go-ahead, after business and energy secretary Kaswi Kwarteng granted it permission.

Swedish energy giant Vattenfall was told that it would be granted a development consent order for its Norfolk Boreas wind farm, 50 miles offshore.

The secretary of state's decision went against the recommendation of the Planning Inspectorate, who had said permission should not be granted.

The inspectorate had said: "Of greatest concern to the examining authority is the adverse effects of the proposed development on a range of nationally and internationally designated marine biodiversity, marine biological environment and offshore ecological assets.

"The level of harm resulting from adverse effects of the proposed development on benthic ecology and offshore ornithology is considered to warrant substantial weight against the making of the order."

The inspecyorate also gave "medium" weight against making the order because of the impact on traffic and transport and on the landscape.

But Mr Kwerting decided the benefits from the development, including the contribution it would make towards meeting the national need for energy, outweighed those concerns.

The letter granting the development order stated: "For the reasons given in this letter, the secretary of state considers that there is a strong case for granting development consent for the Norfolk Boreas Offshore Wind Farm.

"Given the national need for the development, as set out in the relevant National Policy Statements, the secretary of state does not believe that this is outweighed by the development’s substantial adverse impacts, as mitigated by the proposed terms of the order.

"The secretary of state has therefore, in the light of information received following receipt of the examining authority's report, decided not to follow the recommendation not to make the order and instead to make the Order granting development consent."

Vattenfall says the Boreas wind farm - and a second scheme called Vanguard - could power more than 3.9 million homes in the United Kingdom.

However, the projects are controversial, with concerns over the impact on the Norfolk countryside caused by the construction of multiple substations and the trenches which will need to be dug for cables.

Danielle Lane, country manager for Vattenfall said: "This decision is a win for Norfolk and a win for the climate.

"It means a multi-billion investment in the UK which will keep the East of England at the forefront of the green energy revolution.

"There will be a wealth of supply chain opportunities for companies, as well high skilled green jobs, coming directly to Norfolk.

"This project, alongside its sister project Norfolk Vanguard will be a world leading example of what well-coordinated energy delivery looks like, whilst making sure that low cost renewable energy is produced for UK consumers.

"We look forward to start work in the New Year with local communities, UK suppliers and our partners in Norfolk to bring this project to fruition and unlock its huge potential.”

The company has previously pledged a £15m community fund for community projects in the county.

A decision on the Vanguard wind farm has yet to be made.

The development consent order for the that scheme was withdrawn and is being re-determined following a successful legal challenge by former RAF pilot Raymond Pearce.















