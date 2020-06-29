Vandals leave seven trees ‘dangerously sharp’

Seven trees had to be cut down after significant damage left them “dangerously sharp”.

Police are appealing for information after the saplings were damaged in an area of Bishops Park in King’s Lynn.

The damage took place between 7pm and 11.55pm on Sunday June 21 alongside a road that passes through a green area near Anthony Nolan Road.

Police have said the trees were damaged in such a way that left them dangerously sharp, which resulted in them being cut down.

Officers would like to hear from anyone who may have seen suspicious activity in the area at the time.

Anyone with information should contact PC Mandy Shreeve in the Op Solve team on 101, quoting crime reference number 36/40945/20.

Alternatively contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555111.