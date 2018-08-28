Search

Vandalism-hit Royal British Legion branch unveils replacement First World War figures

PUBLISHED: 11:18 05 November 2018 | UPDATED: 14:28 05 November 2018

Sheringham Royal British Legion standard bearer Eddie Mayell and Simon Clarke, of Displaypro, unveil a First World War 'There But Not There' silhouette made by the Great Yarmouth company after the previous one was beheaded by vandals. Photo: SHERINGHAM RBL

Sheringham Royal British Legion standard bearer Eddie Mayell and Simon Clarke, of Displaypro, unveil a First World War 'There But Not There' silhouette made by the Great Yarmouth company after the previous one was beheaded by vandals. Photo: SHERINGHAM RBL

Archant

A First World War commemorative figure beheaded by vandals has been replaced, thanks to the generosity of a Great Yarmouth company who stepped in to help after reading about the incident in the Eastern Daily Press.

Sheringham Royal British standard bearer Eddie Mayell and Simon Clarke, of Displaypro, unveil a First World War 'There But Not There' silhouette made by the Great Yarmouth company after the previous one was beheaded by vandals. Photo: SHERINGHAM RBLSheringham Royal British standard bearer Eddie Mayell and Simon Clarke, of Displaypro, unveil a First World War 'There But Not There' silhouette made by the Great Yarmouth company after the previous one was beheaded by vandals. Photo: SHERINGHAM RBL

Simon Clarke, of Displaypro, got in touch with Sheringham Royal British Legion (RBL) and offered to make two new ‘There But Not There’ Perspex silhouettes, after the one sitting on a bench beside the town’s war memorial had its head snapped off and thrown on the ground.

The new figures were unveiled at the weekend, following a service held at St Peter’s Church to mark the handover of the branch standard from long-standing RBL member Tony Thorogate, to Eddie Mayell.

Thanking Mr Clarke, Sheringham RBL secretary Melanie Clarke said: “Not only did Simon replace the broken silhouette, but he did so with a much stronger version and also provided us with one that will take its place at St Peter’s Church during the Remembrance period.”

