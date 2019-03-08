Van left stranded at high tide in coastal town

This van was found stranded after high tide in Blakeney during a weekend of wet weather in Norfolk. Picture: Jason Gardiner/Norfolk Countryside Photos Jason Gardiner/Norfolk Countryside Photos

A motorist was caught out by high tides on the north Norfolk coast.

A Volkswagen van was spotted at the seafront at Blakeney - with the water level creeping up its wheel arches.

A photo of the vehicle was shared on Sunday on the Norfolk Countryside Photos Facebook page by Jason Gardiner and has attracted dozens of comments.

It came amid a weekend of very wet weather for Norfolk, with the repercussions expected to continue into Monday and Tuesday.

Lins Ford said: "Yet another idiot that goes to the coast and knows nothing about the tides."

Tina Macguire said the driver "should have checked the tide tables", while Cheryl Nye simply said: "Not again."

But some were in support of the driver and their stranded van.

Daniel Hickling said it was "easily done if your mind's preoccupied" while Chris Cocklin said: "Everyone laughs, but NO ONE would help... really quite sad to me."